Beijing only wants to have total control of election｜Wu Chi-wai

Former colonial government official and Chief Secretary, the late Sir David Akers-Jones knew the Chinese people better than the Chinese people themselves. Therefore he was doing very well before and after the handover of Hong Kong’s sovereignty. He once famously said, “the Communists don’t control elections, they just want to know the result in advance.” He was being courteous, as in fact not only the CCP wants to foresee the elections, but would not be happy until it has all the controls on every part of them.

You can tell what kind of a regime it is by looking at what kind of government officials it has. When the CCP openly said it wants to have full governance in Hong Kong, those who are good at sucking up will do well in the government, such as Carrie Lam. When the Wuhan virus pandemic broke out early this year, Lam has been exposed by the media that she went to report to the Beijing government, not to discuss how to fight the pandemic but to use it as an excuse to help the pro-Beijing camp to win in the Legislative Council (LegCo) election, which was originally scheduled to take place in September.

But no matter how they used the pandemic to play politics, the CCP and SAR government could not save the pro-Beijing camp’s campaign. When the Democratic Party could have legitimately beat them through election to reflect the real separation of powers and monitor the government, the CCP and Lam postponed the election, claiming it was due to the pandemic; that is not all, they have even dug out the long-forgotten suggestion of setting up polling stations in mainland China, put it into the LegCo meeting schedule and expected to implement it next year. Their actions have “fear of losing” written all over it.

When Patrick Nip was still the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau end of last year, he categorically reiterated that there was no plan to set up polling stations in the mainland. He said, “any overseas voting will face many problems, such as how the candidates and their agents can effectively monitor the voting and votes counting procedures, how to transport the voting papers and ballot boxes to the polling stations outside Hong Kong, the timing of voting and votes counting, how to apply the laws and regulations of Hong Kong overseas, the risks involved and how to handle sudden and urgent events happening in the overseas polling stations, etc. The most simple question is, how to implement Hong Kong’s election laws outside of Hong Kong? This cannot be easily resolved. When this problem cannot be resolved, then we cannot enforce overseas voting.”

Less than a year later, Nip was replaced and the Bureau has a complete change of stance. Lam has not clarified why those problems mentioned previously are no longer an issue, but simply said there is a huge demand from Hong Kong citizens then forcefully implemented mainland voting. When the government wants the pro-Beijing camp to win more than anything and behaves like they are rigging vote together. How can this election still have any credibility?

Any official with common sense would have learned from the other countries and know that overseas voting takes place either within the embassy or would be done by post, or electronically. But the prerequisite is, when implemented, it would be worldwide and not just some areas to ensure its fairness.

What the SAR government suggested is against common sense. To only allow Hongkongers in mainland China to vote but not those living in other areas to exercise their voting rights, is unfair and unjust.

When the SAR government has given up the basic value of voting, introducing mainland voting would only make the whole process more unfair and more unjust. Hong Kong citizens value a fair election; when there is any election fraud, the police and ICAC can investigate according to the law, and candidates can make contact with voters under a fair principle.

But there can be 26 unrelated individuals registered under the same mainland address of the Hongkongers and the Election Office would have no means to check. In the event of election fraud, can the Hong Kong police and ICAC cross the border to enforce the law? Can the pro-democratic candidates safely and openly travel across China for their election campaign?

The government did not explain how the above problems can be resolved, or it has not even thought about it; all the CCP and Lam wanted is to force mainland voting upon Hong Kong. It is their conspiracy to allow the regime to have full control over the election. With that, will the CCP have peace of mind?

(Wu Chi-wai, Chairman of Democratic Party in Hong Kong.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play