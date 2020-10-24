Administrative arrangements challenge credibility｜Sam Sai

The rumors of allowing Hong Kong eligible voters who have been residing in the mainland for a long time to vote outside of the border have recently been widely publicized by the government and the pro-establishment camps. Additionally, they want to amend the regulations under the Electoral Affairs Commission Ordinance and implement it in next year’s election. At present, there are many doubts about the actual operation of overseas voting, and the authorities have failed to give Hong Kong people confidence by explaining the specific administrative arrangements for voting.

The author was responsible for the preparation work of previous elections in Hong Kong, thus is fully aware of the complexity of the election procedures. The entire voting process and possible legal disputes must be reviewed and amended repeatedly. Even the slightest additions or deletions to the existing election process would require the Registration and Electoral Office, (REO) to conduct months of simulation testing. In view of the government’s intention to implement overseas voting hastily, I would like to raise a few administrative concerns.

First, the eligibility of voters. Under the current electoral system, only those Hong Kong people who have registered as voters are eligible to vote. One of the requirements for registration is the person must be an ordinary residence in Hong Kong and the registered address must be his or her only or primary place of residence in Hong Kong.

Once the amended regulation is approved, the REO will be responsible for the registration of overseas voters. These Hong Kong people who have lived in the mainland for an extended amount of time include (a) people who have never registered as voters, (b) people who have registered as voters but have applied to change their status to “overseas voters,” and (c) people who were removed from the elector registers by the Electoral Registration Officer. In terms of administrative work, these people will need to return to Hong Kong to process the registration, or be assisted by a government-appointed agent to register in the mainland. The authorities will therefore need to deal with the sudden surge in registration within a short period of time, set up a separate register of electors outside of Hong Kong, and reformulate the voter registration system and the data verification system for the future. For example, how will the Electoral Registration Officer verify whether an overseas voter resides in the reported place of residence?

In addition, the REO will allocate voters to their respective constituencies according to their declared place of residence, which will then be recorded in the register of electors. On polling day, the polling staff will verify the identity of a voter based on the information in the register to prevent double voting. The same principle applies to the setting up of polling stations in China; how should the electoral districts be divided so as to be able to achieve a manageable number of voters and prevent double voting, which leads us to the following question.

Secondly, the selection of polling stations outside Hong Kong. In the past, the REO set the number of polling stations according to the number of voters in the district, and then identified suitable facilities in the district to set up as polling stations. At present, the government does not have comprehensive data on the population of Hong Kong people in the Greater Bay Area or other cities as an indicator of dividing voting places. According to government information, only the number of Hong Kong people usually staying in Guangdong Province is collected, which is around 530,000 as of mid-2019. No statistics are kept in other cities. It can be predicted though that there are also significant numbers of Hong Kong residents in other major cities in China.

If we take the overseas voting arrangements in the U.S. as a reference, one of the options is for overseas voters to vote in person at a designated consulate. However, the only offices outside Hong Kong in Guangdong Province are the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong and the Shenzhen Liaison Office. Whether these overseas offices can handle the entire voting process on election day is another major administrative challenge.

If additional polling stations are to be set up, there will inevitably be consideration of whether Hong Kong civil servants should be deployed as polling station personnel. This will involve a great deal of manpower and training arrangements, as well as whether the election can be conducted in a fair, open, and impartial manner. I believe it would be very difficult for Hong Kong people to accept that polling stations are not staffed by Hong Kong civil servants or even non-Hong Kong people.

Thirdly, the arrangements for the delivery and counting of ballots. This will be the focal point of the overall administrative arrangements for overseas voting, which touches on the need to maintain election secrecy and prevent electoral fraud.

Under the current arrangement, the presiding officer or deputy officer is responsible for collecting the ballots for his/her particular constituency from the REO before the election day, and bringing them to the polling station on the day of the election. Moreover, there are basically two types of vote counting arrangements. According to different sectors, in addition to on-the-spot counting, ballots will also be transported to the central counting center under the escort of the police and the deputy presiding officer.

As candidates have the right to monitor the counting process, ballots or ballot boxes must be transported from the overseas polling stations to the Hong Kong central counting station. There are risks of security arrangements during transportation, and the question of whether the authorities are confident that the law enforcement agencies or the military in the mainland can make the necessary arrangements for the delivery. Due to the distance between the two places, the transportation time and any unexpected incidents that may occur during the journey can delay the whole counting process of the election. It is important to note that most polling stations in Hong Kong must be emptied and returned to their respective management units on the morning following the polling day. As such, the urgency of time has always been a challenge to the administrative arrangements for elections. Therefore, it is not advisable to rush into the process before we are fully prepared.

The principles of elections are fair, impartial and open. I believe most people agree that the right to vote is one of the basic rights that need to be protected. Based on the consideration of the principle of democracy, the author supports improving the voting system. However, in view of the many questions on the principles and administrative issues, it is reasonable to give the legislature sufficient time to amend the legal basis, and the administrative department ample time to formulate implementation arrangements so as to avoid weakening the credibility of Hong Kong elections as a result of the legislative amendments.

(Sam Sai, Former Assistant Returning Officer)

