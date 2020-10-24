The stuff that dreams are made of｜Michelle Ng

In 2004, while rummaging through a refuse dump in Beijing, a scavenger found a sack of documents: they turned out to be the report the preeminent sociologist Tao Menghe （1887-1960） (陶孟和）had prepared for Mao half a century earlier advising him on the war reparations China should demand from Japan. To Tao’s disappointment, Mao, who secretly nursed gratitude towards Japan for indirectly facilitating his rise to power, immediately consigned Tao’s proposal to the dustbin.

For Tao, however, the worst was yet to come. To scare the Chinese people into submission, the Chines Communist Party(CCP) jammed the1950s with countless rounds of political campaigns; each time, the prospect of being branded a class enemy reduced Tao to a bundle of nerves. Only when he died of a heart attack in 1960 during the Great Famine was he released from his torment. He took his fate hard: “there’s no greater affliction in life than having dreams (梦想是人类最有害的东西） ,” he remarked bitterly.

Fast forward 70 years. Here in Hong Kong, we, too, are hearing academics grumbling about getting a cold shoulder from the government. We’ve had Nelson Chow (周永新) upset by the government’s rejection of his findings on Hong Kong’s pension system (“the government has offended the young, angered the middle-aged, lost the elderly,” he lambasted.) Stanley Wong (黄远辉) caught unaware when his role as consultant on land use was usurped by the Lam administration. When distinguished experts are deprived of outlets for their talents, we should take note, for this is yet another indication that “One Country, Two Systems” isn’t working. In a society where politics trump everything, an opinion-dispensing old guard will only create embarrassment for the government; they therefore must be sidelined.

“Your ousting reminds me of the horror film The Omen,” I once said to one such old guard in the media, a well-regarded journalist who resigned from his paper after the CCP pressured management into censoring his work. “The original nanny must die, so that the evil nanny can take her place, rear the devil’s baby, and do her part in shepherding the devil’s plan to take over the world.”

The Omen has been on my mind again lately, as I watch Twitter and Facebook do damage-control work for Joe Biden by (among other things) thwarting users from sharing the New York Post’s report on his son’s business dealings with the CCP elite.

Chinese people critical of the CCP in Hong Kong, Taiwan and North America have long been used to seeing Big Tech operate under the invisible hand of the CCP; the most notable culprit is Youtube, which has been giving CCP-unfriendly commentators the “yellow tag”, to prevent them from monetizing on their videos.

Still, it was a shock to see the giant social media companies so brazen in their efforts to downplay on U.S. soil CCP’s ties to the Bidens. Given the reach of these companies, will evil triumph the way it did in The Omen, which ended with the devil’s child getting his adoptive ambassador father and mother killed and him earning the solicitude of the U.S. president?

“The CCP is actually checkmating Big Tech,” surmises Canada-based commentator Quan Jun (全军), who did many years of consulting work for state-owned companies when he was in China. “They steer their companies towards doing CCP’s bidding; because of the public nature of these acts, uproar ensues. The U.S. government then uses anti-monopoly laws to break up these firms. CCP emerges as the winner: in denting the credibility of Big Tech, and then using the hand of the U.S. government to limit its reach, it can’t threaten the CCP.”

Meanwhile, as a writer preoccupied with exposing the CCP’s workings as an amoral force throughout history, I see my life reflected in yet another scene from The Omen. The adoptive father of the devil’s child goes to a cemetery to find out the identity of his child’s biological mother; he digs out the coffin, only to discover the remains of a jackal - she wasn’t human! He looks up to find a horde of rottweilers closing in on him. He narrowly escapes from being mauled to death. Substitute me for the father, CCP’s loyalists in Hong Kong for the rottweilers, and you pretty much get a picture of my mental existence.

Yet oddly enough, owing in no small measure to Hong Kong’s ambiguous status as a city with still a smattering of freedom, I am currently living my dream life. Unlike Tao, that doyen of Chinese sociology who had to contend with a CCP that had broad support among the masses, I’m confronting a CCP that, having long lost its moral authority, may crumble anytime as the Chinese economy weakens and its ability to use money as a lure to win submission from its people is compromised. “We can’t keep the country at war just to make you happy,” a doctor admonished Lee Miller, who had distinguished herself as a war photographer during the second world war, but suffered depression in her later years after failing to find an enterprise that was just as exciting. Next time I’m low-spirited, I’ll will myself to remember Miller and realize my good fortune.

