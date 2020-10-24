The well-oiled trade machine once called Hong Kong｜Edward Chin

In the old days, traders used paper tapes to read stock quotes. Time goes by quickly. In the 70s, we had those bulky computers to do the algorithms. In the 80s came electronic trading. These days, millions of U.S. dollars-worth of equities trades are executed around the world every minute every single trading day. With high frequency trading, the dollar amount and volume is just getting larger. A transaction in milliseconds deemed “high speed” now will definitely be considered “low speed” over time, due to advancement in technology. One thing remains constant in financial markets though: it is a zero-sum game. Some win, while some lose.

For traders, having gains and losses is a constant normal. The bottom line is clear: growing the portfolio and having excess return at the U.S. treasury bill rate year after year is the goal. In the investment world, the law of compounding is the key to growing a portfolio. But the reality is, the majority of retail and institutional investors cannot consistently make profits over a long period of time. That is why people would still look for jobs, rather than “take the plunge” in financial markets. To succeed in the trading world will be lame, if one sticks to the trading screen most of the time. And honestly there are not too many vantage points in doing so relentlessly. There is more to life than monitoring the markets and trading.

Interestingly, there is one way to avoid “losing money”, that is, put money in a bank and let it earn interest income. But is that really the case? Not quite. Banks can blow up as well, as witnessed in the “black swan event” during the global financial crisis of 2008, with Lehman Brothers as the main culprit. When Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy protection in 2008, the fund that I used to manage went under as well, as Lehman was my prime broker of record. Put it in simple terms: the bank went under, and the depositors' funds were at stake. The disaster took place 12 years ago, but to me, the memories are still vivid. In fact, it took 7 years to recoup the good majority of the funds' assets, but I still took a substantial “haircut” on the fund, to pay off the costs of the bankruptcy administrator.

Whether you are an individual trader or an institutional player, one cardinal rule remains: strive to stay positive on a monthly basis, don’t use excessive leverage, and always keep the assets liquid. What I mean by that is being able to meet the short-term debt obligations, and not to blow up your trading account. You might never be able to recoup your losses, if there is “uncontrolled risk” in your investment undertaking. Unlike other businesses, we want the “equity curve” to go up over time, for the sake of wealth creation.

I have given a long description of investments thus far trying to illustrate a point here. Think of ourselves as shareholders of a “well-oiled” trade machine called Hong Kong, along with 7 million people owning parts of it. This machine, though not perfect, with occasional technical glitches, for more than 150 years, have executed billions of liquid and non-liquid transactions. But the rules of the game have been changed, and the well-oiled trade machine called Hong Kong can’t perform the same “golden touch” anymore. The shareholders' winnings get smaller and smaller - the incentive is just not there.

This well-oiled trade machine called Hong Kong was once at an expansionary stage, and until quite recently, the people who offer the bet, known as the “house”, has decided to take it all, and leave nothing for anyone else to take home. There is just no way to counteract this reality. To the unease of so many, change is in the air. The “house” finally told every shareholder: the “trade of the century” is quickly and abruptly over. New rules are set, and to be exact, it is called the National Security Law, or NSL for short. The shareholders have finally woken up, and situation has deteriorated tremendously. The danger to the shareholders staying behind is surreal, and not only an allegory. I hope you got the message.

Let me be blunt and clear: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has never had the good intention of letting Hong Kong people maintain their old way of life, with freedom of expression and judicial independence to remain intact. With the NSL, any pretense of a semi-autonomy is dropped, which is quite scary. Demonstrators have been arrested. Dreams are crushed, so are our freedoms. That said, hope is still in the air.

It is estimated by the UK authorities that up to one million people from Hong Kong will choose to emigrate to the UK in the next five years. That is one in seven Hong Kong people will be moving to the UK to get a better life. And we haven’t counted so many others who will be moving to the rest of the “Five Eyes”. The exodus from Hong Kong is more than real. The NSL doesn’t restore peace, as claimed by the CCP. It scares a lot of people away.

Maybe the CCP is the most “well known” totalitarian regime on the world stage, suppressing its own people on a very large scale. The fall of Hong Kong, as I see it, that took place in the second half of 2020, has gone to the point of no return. The “concept” of Hong Kong people, however, is not restricted to geographic boundary anymore. They are now solidly spreading across the world.

The territory’s way of life, which was supposed to remain unchanged for 50 years till 2047, was changed by the CCP 27 years earlier. Sadly, former leader Deng Xiaoping’s grand experiment of “one country, two systems” turned out to be a failure. Nothing could rectify the fall of Hong Kong now. We are all witnessing one of the major exoduses of the decade. New blood from mainland China will fill up Hong Kong’s demography, but the spirit will never be the same. Hongkongers will be all around the world, gaining new perspectives. Our true voices will be heard again.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

