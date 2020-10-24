Anti-Chinese sentiments in Kyrgyzstan｜Zuo Ding-shan

The on-going demonstrations by Thai students is a mimic of Hong Kong’s social movement. The images of umbrellas and secondary school girls taking to the streets in their uniforms are very eye catching. Thai students are protesting, firstly, against the military government, demanding genuine democratic elections. This has been the major objective of Thai student movement since the Thammasat University Massacre on October 14, 1973. Secondly, they are protesting against the Thai King, breaking a long standing taboo of the country. For many generations, Thais have regarded the royal family as sacred. Although the current Thai King’s behaviour has raised the eyebrows of many, royalists are still a sizeable population in Thailand. It may be too ambitious and radical for Thai students to fight both camps in one go. As a result, yellow shirts have risen to defend the existing establishment. If Thai students can organize themselves under a strong leadership, they shall consider focusing on a single target to strive for popular support.

As to who is behind the Thai student movement, deep blue ribbons in Hong Kong are eager to comment. Obviously, the simple and naïve would think that it is the Americans who instigate the student demonstrations. Supporters of CY Leung have even attributed the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests to U.S. incitement. But President Trump probably would not even know the name of the current Thai King. The two major U.S. political parties are now busy fighting over the 2020 presidential election. Pompeo, a steadfast hawk, may be thrown out of his position along with other personnel changes at senior levels of the U.S. government. The Americans simply don’t have time to lead the Thai student protests.

Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian country, has seen opposition forces within the country recently. Again, the blue ribbon alleged that it is color revolution incited by the U.S.. Their ignorance is hilarious. China has launched the Belt and Road initiative. The “Belt” spans Central Asia. In the territories west of Xinjiang are Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and other post-Soviet states. A major characteristic of these countries is governments collude with businesses, resulting in serious corruption. Where comes the money? Opening the country for foreign investment is the way and China is their major target. As Chinese capital flows in, governments and businesses will have a lot of money to pocket. Incidentally China wants to expand its influence through trade and investment. On the pretext of the Belt and Road development strategy, China has vigorously financed the infrastructure construction in Central Asian countries. The political and commercial interests of China perfectly match with the mercenary motives of officials and businessmen of the Central Asian Countries. Americans simply have no way to penetrate those countries. An article by Niva Yau, a resident researcher at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, published in the South China Morning Post on October 14 revealed that corruption in Kyrgyzstan has put Chinese investments at risk. Political unrest has erupted in Kyrgyzstan, after a disputed parliamentary election. Anger over election rigging has prompted a large-scale demonstration with protesters setting the parliament on fire and seizing state-owned companies. The corruption and collusion between governments and businesses were fully exposed, resulting in anti-China sentiments and threatening the viability of Chinese projects. The Chinese loan of USD1.7 billion will likely become bad debts. China’s investments in infrastructure and commerce and trade may go down the drain too. China has injected huge capital into Kyrgyzstan. Why are Kyrgyz people against China? Is it also due to U.S. incitement? China should reflect on it. As Central Asia is agitated, China’s Belt and Road initiative is still struggling to get off the ground.

