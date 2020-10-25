Who is Taiwan’s friend, Trump or Biden? | Wang Hung-jen

One of the most common mistakes Taiwan makes on the U.S. policy is that Taiwan projects too much of its own expectations onto its understanding and analysis of U.S. Taiwan policy, including the U.S. presidential election prediction. This projection is not necessarily influenced by the conclusion from an objective analysis of information, but more by likability and familiarity.

It is most obvious at the last U.S. presidential election: everyone in Taiwan thought Hillary Clinton would be elected without a problem. Of course, not only Taiwan has made the wrong prediction but also the Americans themselves, poll company, even the world have predicted wrongly.

However, Taiwan’s mistaken prediction was largely led by emotions, as Hillary Clinton was known in Taiwan for her positive image for the years; also because the public sector was familiar with her “pivot to Asia” policy, with the hopes that Taiwan would play the balancing role towards China, everyone in Taiwan has already been treating Clinton as an ally.

It is more so in this year’s election. Although Trump is losing to Biden in all the polls from different states with the difference sometimes being over 10 percentage points, Taiwanese are still in denial and believe Trump will win by a whisker in the swing states like last time; Even when he lags behind even in the swing states, the Taiwanese think he would produce an October surprise or even perform a risky move.

In fact, the Taiwanese don’t really know Biden and do not want Trump to lose. After all, Trump has given Taiwan a lot of support, whether it is in diplomatic language, writing, or actual help, more than any U.S. president before. A U.K. polling organization YouGov has published a poll result which targeted people from seven European and eight Asian countries, and Taiwan is the only country with a higher percentage of people backing Trump for the U.S. presidency than Biden. This explains the support from Taiwan towards Trump is more emotional than rational. Supporting Trump is supporting Taiwan, and Trump cannot lose because Taiwan cannot lose.

But regardless of whether a democratic or republican candidate wins the election, when looking from the anti-China perspective, Taiwan is in the best position in the recent of U.S.-Taiwan relations development now. Therefore there is no need to worry Biden would be elected, that he and his family would trade Taiwan off because of their monetary relationship with China, like worrying about Trump selling Taiwan out before. My reasoning is as follows:

First of all, the American elites already have a consensus on the negative impacts brought by China rising. Harry Harding, a famous U.S. expert on China has already written an article back in 2015, pointing out the long path of U.S.-China development history has already reached a disappointing state, and the U.S. government should no longer rely on the China policy established previously to deal with China. Another China expert David Shambaugh has also changed his attitude on China in 2016, believing China under Xi Jinping’s leadership has already shattered the fantasy the American elites have originally on China reform.

Douglas Paal, former director of the American Institute in Taiwan, shared his observation in 2018 and believed that the change of the U.S.'s China policy was already happening within the administrations, because regardless of which party, those officials who have experienced China before the reform or those who were senior officials of the Three Communiqués have already been replaced by younger officials. The impression these younger officials have of China are all stemmed from China rising and threats.

Secondly, since the news of Xinjiang’s “re-education camp” in 2017, the 2019 anti-ELAB movement and national security law in Hong Kong broke out, the human rights issues which the U.S. democrats most concern about, has been touched. Biden has since called Xi a thug and a villain because of China’s human right issue; and Jake Sullivan, an expert on foreign policy whom Biden’s election team relies on, has also published a commentary that they must be vigilant about China, which has the ambition to build its hegemony through military and power expansion.

Thirdly, after the outbreak of COVID-19, although Biden has openly said that he does not want the pandemic to cause the ethnic Chinese group in the U.S. any panic and discrimination towards them, over 100 pro-Democrats former officials and academics have signed a joint statement in April this year, that China must be responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. These signatories include core policy members in Biden’s campaign such as Susan Rice, Sullivan and Avril D. Haines, all former National Security Advisors, Antony Blinken who has been assisting Biden to draft national security policy for a long time, and Michele Flournoy, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Furthermore, the U.S. Congress, whether it is under the Republicans or Democrats, has already formed a cross-party consensus of “anti-China, support Taiwan,” so whether Trump or Biden wins the race and how the new Congress will be put together, bills supporting the recognition and participation of Taiwan internationally will continue to be proposed. Lastly, but also most importantly, Biden himself and the core member of his election team Colin Kahl, have long considered China as the rising competitor. The problem is, the focus of the Democrats is not falling out with China, but how to “return to the norm.”

And the norm is: how to revive the U.S. world-leading position, how to strengthen the promises it has with the allies, how to participate more in global governance, and continue to interfere with the humanitarian crisis. Even when facing the challenges from China, Biden’s team always responds by supporting a tougher stand and actions.

So Taiwan, no need to fear Biden being elected, because it would be like the fear of Trump being elected several years ago, which will soon turn into love and trust, and we will embrace Biden to be on our side.

(Wang Hung-jen, Associate Professor in the Political Science Department at the National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

