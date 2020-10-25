Strengthening the Reserve Force, or Crying Wolf | Wang Li

The “Plan to Increase Taiwan’s Reserve Force” issued by the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan indicated that “from 2020, defense mobilization will be increased to four times every eight years, the daily wages of recalled reservists would be increased by one-and-a-half times, while the four-month compulsory military service will not be extended.” It is not surprising to see how the announcement of the plan on media triggered discussions. It is reasonable to get a negative impression on the mobilization for those of us who have been called as non-voluntary reserve veterans because we didn’t really do much there. We only watched some films and finished the procedure. This definitely led the public, who mostly are non-voluntary reserve veterans, to doubt that such a reform is either crying wolf or forced by a desperate shortage of soldiers.

What is defense reserve mobilization? The worst headache of Taiwan’s national military is not the quality of the training but the maintenance of weapons. The purpose of mobilization is also training, but a major part of it is the maintenance of different kinds of weapons. It didn’t yield considerable success in the past because the non-voluntary reserve veterans had different levels of training, so those who were mobilized can’t guarantee maintenance and training at the same time. After the “Armed Forces Streamlining Program” was launched, the reserve force has lost its support and attention from supervising parties and would not enjoy priority in military reform.

One can tell from this news story that the Ministry of National Defense has started to think seriously about the combat capacity of the reserve force for three reasons. First, the voluntary reserve veterans have reached the minimum quantity to form a reserve brigade. Second, non-voluntary veterans are gradually phased out from the calling list of mobilization and the reserve force will mainly consist of voluntary veterans. Non-voluntary veterans could obviously receive longer and better training. From the description given in the news, the formation of a reserve brigade follows the ideal design for a professional military. The officer regiment serves as the backbone. In peaceful time, training is done by rotational mobilization, and at war, the brigade could be scaled up for battles. In this scenario, a mobilization that enlists voluntary veterans on a biennial basis with the duration of a week could already serve the purpose of equipment maintenance and rotational training.

Voluntary Veterans Enlisted First for War

In addition, one could also tell from the reform that the attitude of the Ministry of National Defense toward mobilization has changed from intentional avoidance to active engagement. After all, mobilization in the past used to undermine the core tasks of combat training as one could not demand too much from non-voluntary veterans, who were frequently ridiculed as “pampered soldiers” in the military. The ministry is also bringing the reserve command back to light, handing it to the charge of the army, establishing a Defense Mobilization Council, and setting up commands in all cities and counties. This means in the assessment by the military, an all-voluntary reserve brigade possesses stronger combat power than the one formed by non-voluntary veterans in the past.

However, there are also lurking concerns after the structural reform. For example, after the tasks of coastal defense were handed to the Ministry of the Interior from the Ministry of National Defense in the formation of the Coast Guard Administration, and mobility in the personnel system was dissected. This could lead to confusion in the command system during wartime. Suggestions have been given to the Ministry of National Defense purely from the perspective of military defense to reincorporate coastal defense back into the Ministry of National Defense. If a Defense Agency is to be set up, the old problem of no mobility in the reserve command should be solved so it would attract only elites but not those without ambition for a better unification of the standing military and the reserve force.

So how should society and the public view this? I believe that the military should be encouraged for such a move toward sustainable reform. If this plan could be received with social consensus, political arguments could be averted in the parliament and the expansion of combat capacity could be accelerated. Unnecessary populism would also be prevented from harming the combat capacity of the national military.

First of all, as professional soldiers, voluntary veterans should be protected by the law of war before and after their service. In addition to hourly salary being superior to normal wages, they should enjoy certain entitlements after retirement deemed appropriate by the Ministry. In this case, how to legislate to ensure penalties to avoid dodging mobilization by traveling overseas, for example, should be different from the treatment of veterans from compulsory services. It must be viewed in a different way.

This also means that after retiring from the voluntary service, they should be immediately enlisted in the reserve force and to be recruited first at war. They are expected to exert their combat capacities at war, and their travel overseas and entry to China should be regulated with prudence. Comprehensive legislation is needed to ensure fairness, the security of confidential information, the mobilization of Taiwanese businessmen overseas, and moderate measures that would not scare people off from joining the military. All these efforts should not be perfunctory to leave room for interpretation. In the era when the majority of the military was composed of compulsory soldiers, no one was willing, and the government had taken little measures to deal with dodgers of mobilizations. However, voluntary veterans are completely different, and they matter way more than whether the compulsory service of four months is too short.

From here we can also discuss military-civilian relations, how a society with professional military force can rebuild the image of the military. The first is to establish an environment of which reserve veterans can be proud. Apart from a stipend, our society and companies should consider giving more respect to those who are mobilized from their jobs or studies, perhaps with a homecoming party after their service of two weeks. We should work on reinstalling the social respect for military members to avoid deliberate difficulties they face after their service is caused by their supervisors at work.

Tougher Training During Mobilization

Secondly, the training during mobilization should be more intensive. Live fire exercises with various weapons are inevitable, no matter for the reserve force or compulsory service. The consumption of ammunition is a necessary cost, and in fact, the costs of producing bullets are only a fraction compared to arms purchase. When arm purchase and training are both crucial, our society should press the government for more room for budget so other expenses are not sacrificed.

Moving toward an all-volunteer military with professionalism has finally shown progress after a bumpy journey. It is hard-earned, especially when the military has also been willing to restructure itself accordingly. The public should change their mindset to become the strongest backup for a professional military.

Click here for Chinese version

