One has one’s own conscience | Allan Au Ka-lun

In the world where conscience is being destroyed and the truth is lost, we always hear two quibbles, “one has one’s own conscience” and “everyone interprets the truth differently.”

When ordinary folks say that, they are not necessarily bad but are probably lazy and not used to think. When they drop a line like “one has one’s own conscience,” they can immediately shut down their brain and think they are wise.

The latest program “Yuen’s family” broadcast by Hong Kong Connection has recorded the story of how Eunice Yung, the “China and Hong Kong loving” pro-Beijing camp member who got married and has children with “the neutral” Derek Yuen, gets on with her “radical democrat” sister-in-law Erica Yuen and “yellow as gold” father-in-law Elmer Yuen. When Erica Yuen told of the breaking point being the 7.21 event, and said that whoever stands on the side of the regime cannot separate right from wrong and has no conscience; Yung’s responded by saying what she said was a “waste of breath,” “I also feel that your conscience is wrong, everyone has their own conscience.”

Seeing Yung’s two small children in the documentary and I thought, how is she going to teach her daughters?

“Conscience” can be interpreted as a basic value being used to distinguish the rights and wrongs. Many people said there is no standard on conscience, but we can do a thought experiment and find the common ground: what kind of moral standard is used by nearly every ethnic group when educating children?

There is no “each to their own” in this type of conscience, for example, “do not hit people.” I believe every parent in the world would teach their children “do not hit the others” instead of encouraging them to “beat them all! No mercy!” But I cannot imagine Yung teaching her daughters “if you don’t like the look of that person, just pick up a stick and beat them!” The meaning of “conscience” might not be so simple, but there must be some consensus.

Another example is, we will all teach other children to protect the small and weak near us such as our younger siblings; if we are being attacked we have to yell “no!” and know how to protect ourselves. I cannot imagine Yung saying to her kids “if your left side is being hit by someone in Yuen Long station, then stand still and let your right side to be hit too.”

We also teach our children “don’t lie,” “admit your mistakes if you have done something wrong,” instead of “actually, we can never tell what is wrong and what is right in this world, those answers in the true or false questions are just fooling you!”

We would not say we have grasped all the truth, but we must work hard to gather information in order to get close to it; on the contrary, those with money and power love to say “everyone has their own truth” when they have done something wrong and cannot argue; they would distort the truth and try to re-write history and manipulate the “truth”; if you believe “there is no truth, only interpretation,” then, in the end, those with money and power would be the loudest. When a lie is being told 10,000 times, it becomes the “truth” they have in their hand.

Hannah Arendt said, “the ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist.”

There was a little surprise footage in “Yuen’s family.” Yung was visibly angry when her father-in-law has apparently said that her parents are members of the CCP. That is weird, those educated people in the mainland are always proud to show off their “political status” in their CV, but not in Hong Kong, where all the CCP members cannot openly admit it. I don’t blame you, who wants to be associated with such a bad image?

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play