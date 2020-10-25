What is in a Name? FTA/BTA between the US and Taiwan | Wu Chien-huei

On 19 October 2020, the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan (the Congress of Taiwan) invited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and Office of the Trade Negotiations (OTN) to brief on the long/medium/short-term goals of U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic relations and preparatory efforts for U.S.-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement. The U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic relations have been gradually tightened after the Trump Administration was sworn into office in 2017. With the growing geopolitical and geostrategic considerations, Taiwan had become an important element of the U.S.'s attempt to restructure the global supply chain with the illustrative example being the decision of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to invest in Arizona.

In deciding to establish the maximal residue level (MRL) of ractopamine (an animal feed additive used to promote leanness and increase food conversion efficiency), which subsequently allow the import of U.S. pork, Taiwan’s President Tsai-Ing wen effectively opened a window of opportunity for bilateral trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan. However, it should be cautioned that such a window of opportunity may soon be closed, and strategies and tactics are of critical importance. At this point, the major source of uncertainties affecting the shape and course of U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic relations is undoubtedly the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins the election, the U.S.-Taiwan relations will witness changes and continuity, governed by the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and Six Assurances. This uncertain factor faced by the U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic relations is beyond the control of Taiwan, which should not be an overconcerning matter.

As it stands, the framework for U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic dialogues is governed by the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) signed in 1994. Such TIFA framework is sometimes open and sometime closed, depending on the political and economic climate. The most recent TIFA talks were held on October 4, 2016 in Washington DC, led by Robert Holleyman (then United States Deputy Trade Representative) and Wang Mei-hua, (then Deputy Minister and current Minister of MOEA in Taiwan). That came shortly after the Tsai Administration had started its first term.

The TIFA framework was nonetheless subsequently suspended due to Taiwan’s import restrictions on U.S. beef and pork on which the USTR have repeatedly voiced its concerns. Therefore, the first step in marching toward a U.S.-Taiwan trade agreement is to resume the TIFA framework for stable and continuous trade talks. However, such first step necessitates the efforts from both sides. The fundamental issue is whether the U.S. has sufficient human resources and is willing to prioritize trade relations/negotiations with Taiwan, which is inevitably conditional on, if not constrained by, the changing landscape of international politics and foreign relations. By the same token, trade and economic relations go hand in hand with political and diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Taiwan. Therefore, a stable political and diplomatic dialogue between the U.S. and Taiwan is another pillar for strengthening U.S.-Taiwan relations in general and trade and economic relations in particular.

The not-yet-realized proposal of U.S.-Taiwan Economic and Commercial Dialogue, revealed before the visit of Keith Krach, the U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, to Taiwan in September 2020 seems to be a good attempt. However, such U.S.-Taiwan Economic and Commercial Dialogue may suffer two weaknesses or challenges. First, the U.S. State Department is not entrusted competence for trade and economic negotiations. Second, it may overlap with the TIFA framework. Therefore, this U.S.-Taiwan Economic and Commercial Dialogue should be designed with greater political and diplomatic features which serves as a regular political and diplomatic dialogue platform between the U.S. and Taiwan. Such attempt is not easy but no unlikely given the passage of Taiwan Travel Act 2018 and the proposed Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act. The baseline for such U.S.-Taiwan Economic and Commercial Dialogue is to address trade and economic issues with strategic concerns and MOFA people should have a role to play.

The next issue facing the U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic relations is whether the title of FTA (free trade agreement) or BTA (bilateral trade agreement) matters and whether Taiwan should embrace a comprehensive or sector-oriented approach. The terminology used in the title of an agreement reflects the expectation of Contacting Parties or the objectives they wish to achieve through its conclusion and implementation. Therefore, various titles are invented and adopted, such as Economic Partnership Agreements and Economic Cooperation Agreements. After the withdraw of the U.S., Canada proposed to add “progressive” into the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and turned it into Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with view to reflecting its progressive characteristics and importance of non-trade concerns. As far as Taiwan is concerned, it used the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement when concluding a trade agreement with China. Therefore, trade agreements may use different title but pursue the same objective: trade liberalization and economic integration.

The reason why the Trump Administration prefers BTA to FTA is that, since his campaign in 2016, President Trump has accused China of taking advantage of the U.S. through free trade and proposed for “fair and reciprocal” trade. Thus, the Trump administration substitutes BTAs for FTAs. However, as noted above, FTAs or BTAs pursue the same objectives: trade liberalization and economic integration moving beyond traditional tariff-reduction to regulatory coherence and investment protection. For an FTA or BTA to be compatible with the rules of GATT/WTO regime, it needs to cover substantial all the trade or have substantial sectoral coverage. In a word, no matter whether U.S.-Taiwan trade agreement uses BTA or FTA, the main objective to eliminate substantially all trade barriers between the two countries and thus foster economic integration.

In addition to a comprehensive trade pact with the U.S., Taiwan may opt for a sector-specific approach in the interests of time and resources. Such sectorial approach has already been seen in the U.S. practices, such as the U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement Text? Taiwan may have to reflect the feasibility for concluding a sector-specific agreement with the U.S., say, with semiconductors. What would be the scope and content of this sector-specific agreement? Is it compatible with the WTO rules? Moreover, bilateral investment treaty (BIT) can be seen as a sector-specific agreement as well. A U.S.-Taiwan BIT has also long been a policy goal for the Tsai Administration. Apart from its political importance, the economic value for promoting and protecting bilateral investment should carefully weighed.

Given different policy objectives necessitate different strategies and tactics, the Tsai Administration has to set out a clear plan for its long/medium/short-term policy goals in strengthen U.S.-Taiwan trade and economic relations. Different calculations involving time, resources, economic interests and finally political, diplomatic and security considerations are all to be duly considered.

Finally, as the U.S. Presidential election draws near, it should be reminded of the maxim: all politics local and all economics is global. Taiwan should not overestimate the importance of U.S.-China relations, let alone U.S.-Taiwan relations, in U.S. Presidential election. That said, if the rise of China threatens U.S.' hegemony or interests, it turns out to be an issue of U.S. domestic politics.

(Wu Chien-huei, Associate Research Professor in Institute of European and American Studies, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan)

Click here for Chinese version

