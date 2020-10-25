Fact check and its shadow｜Pat To Yan

In these last few weeks, the Thais are having their battle against the authoritarian government. Interestingly, in a press conference of the Thai police, some photos of police brutality grabbed from social media were shown. They claimed it was not done by them, instead, these were the photos of the Hong Kong Police.

For all we know, in the age of the Internet, there are tons of fake news. The truth now takes a much longer time to prove. During the peak of the protest last year in Hong Kong, netizens advocate ‘fact-checking’ before sharing and releasing any news. Undoubtedly, “fact check” helps reduce the spread of fake news and reinforce the legitimacy of the true news (what an ironic description).

Under authoritarian or totalitarian rule, “fact-checking” is not always easy. The governments of these two types understand deeply that the media are able to shape their governance and the future. As such, they don’t even dare to show some of their atrocity in front of the media and public. They would deny the responsibility even if the news was leaked, as long as their wrongdoings cannot be traced back to them.

There’s an infamous example. Actually, years before the defeat of Nazi Germany, the news of atrocity in the Jewish concentration camp was circulated. At that time, people thought it might just be rumors and were inclined to treat it as fake news. They thought no person among mankind would be committing these crimes of anti-humanity. After the war, a survivor remembered a Nazi official said to him, “We can do anything because people in this world would think whatever happened here is fake.” Too cruel to be true. Luckily, the Nazi official was proven wrong in the end.

Kapferer, a scholar said rumors are a social and political phenomenon. Rumors are a kind of relationship between citizens and the government: it unveils secrets, raises propositions, keeps pressing the government to tell the truth. It constitutes anti-power, and creates checks and balances to the power.

It’s said that some protesters were physically and sexually abused at the San Uk Ling Holding Centre. Most of them were arrested on 11th August 2019. And the news about the atrocity was spread on social media three weeks later. In the beginning, many Hong Kongers thought the tortured cases of San Uk Ling were fake news and asked for fact checks. However, as more “testimonies” from various unknown sources were exposed and circulated on social media, more people cast their doubt. The public kept pushing the Government to disclose the truth but received no response. The case became more suspicious, especially after the Hong Kong Police had turned down the Chief Secretary for Administration’s application for visiting San Uk Ling. After that, few protesters had been interviewed and unveiled some more cases. But, until now, we still do not know everything.

In this case, “rumors” exerted its influence in shaping the decision of the government. More people demanded the truth, the government could not dispel doubts, and similar cases of San Uk Ling as a mini concentration camp have not been heard since then. Please don’t get me wrong, I am not advocating spreading fake news; however, under the rule of totalitarianism, sometimes you can’t wait for everything to be fact-checked before taking actions. Sensible “rumors” may be considered the tool of the powerless.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

