Legal and fairness issues | Alan Leong

Arranging Hong Kong voters to vote in the mainland is a serious matter which involves at least three existing laws of Hong Kong.

First, Section 24 of the Legislative Council Ordinance (Cap. 542) provides that “ordinarily reside in Hong Kong” is a basic requirement of registered voters. According to the “Meanings of Right of Abode and Other Terms” on the website of the Hong Kong Immigration Department, whether or not a person has ceased to be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong is determined by his/her reason, duration and frequency of his/her absence from Hong Kong, whether he/she has a habitual residence in Hong Kong, whether he/she is employed by a Hong Kong-based company, and the whereabouts of the principal members of his/her spouse and minor children. In short, the circumstances of each case and the court precedents should be taken into account.

Even in the event that a voter’s eligibility is questionable, the decision of whether there are reasonable grounds for suspecting the person has ceased to be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong remains with the Returning Officer. However, after the series of candidates' disqualification controversy over the past few years, the credibility of the Returning Officer is completely wiped out. Now that the SAR government is making all efforts to push forward voting for Hong Kong residents in the mainland, it is hard to imagine that the Returning Officer will suddenly resume the political neutrality of civil servants.

If Hong Kong people are to vote in the mainland, there will be even greater incentives for vote-rigging, similar to the situation with multiple surnames under one single household. Some representatives of the National People’s Congress have advocated that Hong Kong people residing in the mainland should use their last residential address in Hong Kong, or even the Hong Kong address of their friends or relatives, to register as voters. If that is the case, the pro-Beijing camp can concentrate on vote-rigging in unfavorable constituencies in order to defeat the pro-democrats' 35+ majority target for the Legislative Council (LegCo) election. In 2019, the democrats won a landslide victory in the District Council election. The constituencies for the District Council elections are so small that a few dozen votes can make a difference between winning and losing. As such, a little vote rigging can already change the result of the next election.

Second, the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance (Cap. 554) regulates electoral advertising, imposes requirements with respect to the receipt of donations and the expenditure of money in connection with elections. The legislation also aims to prevent corrupt and illegal conduct in public elections, and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is responsible for the investigation and enforcement. How will this law be amended to apply to Hong Kong people voting in the mainland? If a candidate is suspected of vote-rigging, fraudulent representation, smear tactics to interfere with election results, accepting contributions of questionable legality, excessive spending, etc, in the mainland, can the ICAC send representatives up north to investigate? Can the laws of Hong Kong grant the ICAC enforcement power outside its jurisdiction? This is highly questionable.

Third, Cap. 541D Electoral Affairs Commission (Electoral Procedure) (Legislative Council) Regulation empowers the Electoral Affairs Commission to supervise the nomination, announcement, polling and other procedures of each election. Although there are no specific provisions in the legislation, it would be reasonable to assume that these elections are held within the territory of Hong Kong. For example, Section 2A stipulates the arrangement for the postponement of elections in the event of an inclement weather warning. After the establishment of polling stations for Hong Kong residents in the mainland, should there be a new provision to deal with the postponement of elections due to severe weather in the Greater Bay Area, Shanghai, or Beijing? Existing legislation sets out the various duties of the Chief Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer. Is it appropriate to delegate full authority to the director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices (HKETO) in the mainland, or is it so incredible that Hong Kong’s Returning Officers also have extraterritorial enforcement powers?

Apart from the law, there is also the issue of fairness. How can it be fair if only Hong Kong people in the mainland are arranged or preferentially arranged to vote overseas, while those in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, Singapore and Thailand cannot concurrently enjoy the same right to vote overseas? The HKETO in Guangdong and Shanghai can be turned into polling stations, why not the HKETO in New York and London? In addition, can pro-democracy candidates cross the border safely like the pro-Beijing candidates and canvass votes from Hong Kong people in the mainland? Will the contents of election leaflets distributed in the mainland be subject to political censorship and will not criticize Carrie Lam and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government? Will the media and observers in Hong Kong be permitted to monitor polling stations in the mainland? These are all extremely important issues related to election fairness.

In the face of the grim election situation of the pro-Beijing camp, the SAR government suspended the LegCo election originally scheduled for September this year, and postponed it for one year, determined to arrange for Hong Kong people in the mainland to vote. The intentions of the sore losers are more than obvious. Voting is the most peaceful way for the public to express their opinions. The SAR government, which has already lost the support of its people, has blocked even this channel of public opinion, creating a deeper social tearing is simply digging its own grave.

(Alan Leong Kah-kit, Chairman of the Civic Party)

Click here for Chinese version

