Attacks on Taiwanese diplomats say it all about Xi’s strategy | Tom Rogan

The recent attack by Chinese diplomats on their Taiwanese counterparts shows just how little regard Xi Jinping’s regime has for the basic niceties of international diplomacy. And how little respect Xi’s government has for the sovereign interests of other nations.

The incident occurred as Taiwanese diplomats had their national day celebration on October 8th. Held at a luxurious hotel on the island nation of Fiji, the event was attended by around 100 people. But the pleasantness ended there.

According to Taiwanese officials, one of their diplomats was assaulted after asking Chinese diplomats to vacate an area they had taken up outside the hotel. The Chinese diplomats were aggressively photographing attendees at the event. This fits perfectly with the strategy of Chinese diplomats abroad in attempting to intimidate foreigners and Taiwanese citizens against showing respect to Taiwan. This is a truly global reality on the part of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. A major rationale behind the closure of China’s consulate in Houston, Texas, for example, was China’s use of that consulate as a base from which to harass Chinese-Americans.

China denies any responsibility for this latest embarrassment. Instead, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declared that the Taiwanese diplomats were to blame. Laughably, Zhao then tried to suggest that the violence was provoked by a cake decorated with the Taiwanese flag. But such silliness aside, Fiji’s experience illustrates how China has no qualms about using violence on other nations' sovereign territory. We should note that Zhao’s commentary included demands that the Fijian authorities hold Taiwan to account for the incident. There was no apology or even half an apology for China’s role in turning a five-star hotel into a battleground. Here we see China’s absolute disdain for the idea that Fiji might not want foreign diplomats creating mayhem. China believes it has the right to act like a playground bully wherever it sees fit.

This bullying is especially prominent in relation to Taiwan, which Beijing believes is a breakaway province requiring restraint under the Communist Party flag. While an invasion of Taiwan remains unlikely in the near term future, tensions between the two nations are increasing. Beijing has been particularly infuriated by President Tsai’s success in handling the coronavirus pandemic, and her expanding of the nation’s international presence and prestige. This bears specific note in relation to Fiji, which has benefitted from Taiwanese medical support during the pandemic, and is moving to expand trade ties with the island.

But beyond Taiwan, the world should take note of this Fijian parable. Because it’s far from an isolated incident.

As I noted in a July column for Apple Daily, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs trains its officers in the belief that they have no obligation to anything other than the diktats sent down from Xi. Where other foreign diplomatic corps prioritize training which shows respect for host nations, Xi has no regard for anything but his own interests. Even the most diplomatically minded of foreign officials have noticed this distinct rudeness paradigm at the heart of Chinese foreign affairs. Take Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, for example. Following Xi Jinping’s 2015 state visit to Britain, the Queen was overheard speaking to the British police officer responsible for security during that trip. The Queen told the officer that it was “bad luck” she’d been given the assignment, because the Chinese had been “very rude.”

This year has given the rest of the world new insight into just how rude China’s diplomats can be. Rejecting very important questions over Xi’s sale of billions of dollars inferior personal protective equipment, Chinese diplomats have taken to Twitter to harangue their critics and claim that they have always been the world’s best servants. This is the playbook of Chinese diplomacy in 2020. Whenever China is criticized, whether mildly or justifiably, Xi’s rabid wolf warriors come out of their dens to launch bitter attacks on anyone. That said, there is one redeeming quality to the Chinese diplomats bulling idiocy. After all, their intolerance for different viewpoints speaks volumes about the regime they serve. Just as Xi is happy to throw elderly writers in prison for calling him a “clown,” he is utterly unwilling to even entertain the idea that his Communist Party might not be perfect. In that regard, Xi shows he’s ultimately just another deceptive dictator.

Xi and his minions say China is the world’s friend. For Fijians, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of the world, however, the reality of Chinese diplomacy is a little different.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play