No justice for the murder of Poon Hiu-wing, only politics｜Stephen Vines

Human life and justice are mere pawns in the political game as seen from the perspective of the heavily guarded imperial mansion currently occupied by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

In June 2019 she emotionally told reporters that the main reason for introducing the ill-fated extradition bill was due to concern over the murder of Hong Konger Poon Hiu-wing in Taiwan, for which her boyfriend Chan Tong-kai has since admitted responsibility.

Lam said at the time “The parents of the victim have not stopped writing letters to the government… If you have read these letters from Mr. and Mrs. Poon, you would also feel that we must try to help them.”

Fast forward to last month and Lam was urging Poon’s parents to “get over” their daughters' murder as attempts to return Chan to Taiwan for trial have grounded to a halt. They did so because political wrangling has replaced what was allegedly a legal and humanitarian issue.

Hong Kong refuses to engage directly with the Taiwanese authorities to effect the transfer of the murder suspect, fearing that it might involve some recognition of the government on the island.

Taiwan, which claims a desire to see Chan extradited, is also using this as an opportunity to force Hong Kong to show recognition to its officials and extend the elementary courtesy of assisting in the suspect’s transfer.

The reality is that both sides are playing politics amidst an atmosphere of heightened tension on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile Lam fears terrible repercussions from Beijing if she puts a foot wrong in dealing with the Taipei administration.

Despite all the nonsense being sprouted about the lack of a mechanism for prisoner exchanges between Hong Kong and Taiwan, such a mechanism had been in place and had successfully enabled suspects to be transferred with relatively little fuss.

What has changed is the nature of the political atmosphere. The government in Beijing is determined to bring the independence minded DPP- administration in Taipei to heel, going so far as to threaten military action.

President Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan has recently been re-elected with a massive mandate to pursue an assertive policy of defying Beijing. She and her party are in no mood to be seen as accommodating towards the wishes of the Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, where the fast fading Lam administration gives every impression of being afraid of its own shadow, it trembles at the thought of making any move that might incur the displeasure of its bosses in Beijing.

The net result is that not only does Chan remain a free man but he is being housed at the public’s expense under police protection.

A self-appointed intermediary, Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming, further complicates the matter. He is an active political player who became relatively well known as a critic of the Umbrella Movement, is an advisor to Tung Chee-hwa’s Our Hong Kong Foundation and a member of the Beijing city Chinese People’s Consultative Conference. It is hard to understand why anyone imagines that he might be a neutral intermediary in this fraught process.

Does anyone really care about getting justice for Poon Hiu-wing? The lie that the extradition bill was introduced to help her family has now been laid bare. Poon’s mother is no longer received by government officials and has been left to stand outside on the streets urging them to take action. In remarks addressed to Mrs Lam she said, “two years ago, you told us that your original intent was to help my daughter by introducing the extradition bill. Where has the original intent gone?”

What we now know is that Mrs Lam is economical with the truth. She has, to put it mildly, misled the people about the extradition bill, about the reasons for postponing the Legco election, about specific matters such as the story behind the arrest of 12 Hong Kongers fleeing by boat to Taiwan…the list goes on. And, as for promises of “humbly listening” to the public, she now says that that’s a load of baloney because she is “immune” to criticism and has no time to pay attention to critics.

The scandal over the murder of Poon Hiu-wing matters because it is a human tragedy but in the cloudy view from Government House it is no more than another pesky thing to be ignored in preference to political considerations.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse"

Vines' latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

