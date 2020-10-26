Save 12 Hong Kong youths international movement｜Sang Pu

More than two months have lapsed after 12 Hong Kong young activists were arrested by Chinese police, reportedly having been tipped and guided by Hong Kong police, on their way fleeing from Hong Kong to Taiwan by sea on August 23. They were detained under unknown conditions in Shenzhen Yantian Detention Center of China. They and their Hong Kong family members have not had the real right to appoint attorneys, and any of their respective lawyers were all designated by the Chinese authorities, while such so-called “lawyers” have all been obliged to support the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) leadership and to follow CCP instructions under Chinese “law”. The right of the 12 activists to receive adequate medical support was substantially ignored, especially when obviously some of them have asthma, skin disease or major depressive disorder. Their right to connect with their respective family members and the outside world was denied. Such severe deprivation of their fundamental human rights and infringement of their human dignity are stark realities of the intrinsic nature of the CCP regime and clear justifications as to why Hong Kong people strived our very best to resist the draconian anti-extradition bill and the authoritarian Hong Kong colonial regime starting from June last year by any possible decent means, even if this means many people risk their liberties, or even lives, in doing so. Hong Kong people are suffering. The world is watching.

Starting from October 23, there has now been a new wave of international movement to demand releasing these 12 Hong Kong activists and safeguarding their fundamental human rights. More than 30 cities in the world, including Washington, DC, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Vancouver, Toronto, London, Manchester, Stockholm, Seoul, Adelaide, Taipei, etc., have held rallies, flash movements and/or online gatherings so as to arouse worldwide awareness of and continuous concerns about the situations these 12 activists are in and the worsening conditions of Hong Kong, so that each country can rethink about their laws and policies so as to counteract against the encroachment of the expanding imperialist uncivilized CCP regime and the demise of Hong Kong. There have been anti-authoritarian movements nowadays in Thailand, Belarus and Chile, etc. We will stand with each other striving for freedom, justice, human rights and democracy. We all stand with Hong Kong and would not neglect Hong Kong people.

Each of these 12 Hong Kong activists has his/her own touching life story. Wong Wai-yin, aged 29, before his move, left a handwritten letter at home expressing his sincere apologies to his mother. Cheng Chi-ho, aged 17, pretended that he just wanted to go fishing by bringing along his fishing kits so as not to arouse caution by his family members against his move, and he had also presented a new mobile phone as his dedicated birthday gift to his mother before he left for freedom. Cheung Ming-yu, aged 20, was asked by his father why he became an activist, and he replied fearlessly that he was fighting for freedom and democracy of Hong Kong to be enjoyed by the “next generation” who would come after him. Wong Lam-fuk, aged 16, is only a secondary school minor, and it is totally unbelievable that the Chinese authorities said he lawfully “appointed” his own attorney without the need to have prior consent of his parents or guardians. Andy Li Yu-hin, aged 29, a computer programmer, invited 19 experts from 10 countries to supervise the 2019 Hong Kong District Council election in November last year, and he was arrested on August 10, around two weeks before his escape, for his alleged “collusion” with foreign powers under the new draconian national security law of Hong Kong. Lee Chi-yin, aged 29, took a memorable photo with his mother, for whom he had baked a cheesecake on her birthday a few days before his move. Their stories, as well as the stories of the two Taiwanese, Li Ming-ze and Li Meng-ju, who were detained unjustly by China for months or even years, are all very touching. The international world should no longer pretend to stay asleep. Today it is Hong Kong and Taiwan. Tomorrow it would be the entire mankind. Wake up and take action.

In Taiwan, where I am now staying, there was an organized rally in Taipei on October 25. It was organized by several leading Taiwan non-government organizations, such as Taiwan Association for Human Rights, Taiwan Hong Kong Outlanders, etc. I was glad to be one of the invited speakers standing on the “chariot” and delivering speech to all participants during the rally. Hundreds of people participated. I am happy to see that Taiwan people have been standing with Hong Kong people to fight for freedom and justice. This event echoed the online gathering event having been held later in that evening hosted by Hong Kong activists. Overall, Hong Kong people in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and all over the world are all well connected in our hearts and minds, as well as our deliberations and actions, to fight for freedom, justice, democracy and autonomy. While the political situation of Hong Kong has sharply worsening these months, Hong Kong people staying outside Hong Kong can be more proactive and can do something more to make the difference, so as to arouse international awareness and to develop counteracting resistance measures against the increasingly expanding imperialist tyranny of the CCP regime.

