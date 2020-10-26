Editorial: Retrocession Day and ‘Anti-American and Aid Korea’ Commemoration | Apple Daily Taiwan

Yesterday (Oct. 25) 75 years ago, the representative of the Japanese military in Taiwan surrendered to the Taiwan captain of the allied forces. Later, the Chief Executive of Taiwan Province at the time proclaimed that day to be “Retrocession Day.” From then on, a memorial ceremony is held each year to remember this day.

The CCP, which was far away in the north of Shaanxi when the Retrocession Day happened, has the audacity to celebrate this day. It hosted a high profile seminar with Wang Yang, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, making a speech, stressing mainland China does not want to see a war in Taiwan Strait and will “do its best” to achieve peaceful cross-strait unification. He even used the “anti-American and aid Korea” 70 years ago as a topic, and emphasized that China back in the days was so poor, but still dared to fight against the U.S.-led United Nations Command; therefore today it will not allow Taiwan, which was retroceded 75 years ago, to be separated from China by the interference of foreign forces. There he was obviously aiming at Taiwan and the U.S.

For the CCP, today is also the Memorial Day of “Anti-American and Aid Korea”. On Oct.19 1950, the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army secretly entered Korea; and on Oct. 25 they encountered the Korean troops and a battle broke out. Therefore this day was designated as the memorial day. This year, the CCP has commemorated this day in an extremely high-key fashion and promoted this battle.

Apart from CCTV constantly showing TV series and documentaries, General Secretary Xi Jinping also attended the commemoration exhibition and ceremony on Oct. 19 and 23 consecutively. He declared, “the great spirit of anti-America and aid Korea will encourage the Chinese people and nation to overcome all the difficulties and obstacles to win against strong enemies.” Then targeting the U.S., he said, “the Chinese and North Korean armies fought hard and defeated their well-armed opponent, shattering the myth that the American military was invincible.” He even said with implication, “Chinese people will never sit idly by while China’s sovereignty, security and development interests are undermined, nor will we allow any person or any force to infringe upon or split the sacred territory of the motherland.”

This was clearly internal propaganda to mobilize people’s sentiment on nationalism, in preparation for the worsening of the U.S.-China relations that is heading towards a cold war. It reinforced the narratives of nationalism history, saying the war was a “war of justice” fought by the newly established China, to help its socialist brother Korea against the U.S. imperialism. It was also in response to the current tough U.S. policy that formed a strategic situation, showing it will fight till the end “at all costs” and warned Taiwan to “choose the right side.”

All four countries – the U.S., China, South and North Korea have different historical narratives on this war 70 years ago. But the truth is definitely not like what the CCP said “war of justice” against the invasion from the U.S., but it was North Korea which, with the help of China and the Soviet Union, had broken the agreement, crossed the 38th parallel and invaded South Korea. The United Nations later interfered. The CCP sent troops to join the war because of its own strategic consideration. It had paid a huge price for getting involved, then, in the end, agreed to an armistice at the strategic buffer zone bounded by the 38th parallel and back to where it started.

The war started because North Korea attempted to destroy the separation status of the 38th parallel, even the CCP state media admitted this view. It is clear who the invader and the accomplice were. So how was that “justice”?

In terms of the outcome, many soldiers from the “People’s Volunteer Army” died or injured, Stalin’s help became a huge debt, and the CCP lost a strategic opportunity, etc. All these can hardly be counted as “the victory of justice,” or “the victory of people.”

Now we understand why Beijing authority coincidentally used the two memorial days to build up “spiritual victory” and used its self-constructed historical narratives to mobilize the nationalist spirit. One of its goals is of course to warn Taiwan not to develop closer relations with the U.S., and then to eliminate the existence of the Republic of China, following closely the consistent policy of “peaceful unification, one country and two systems” like Wang Yang said.

With the propaganda all over the place, what deserves our attention is that the caucus of Kuomintang, which is seen to be pro-China due to the comments made by former and current senior officials, has first proposed motions of “U.S. and Taiwan resume diplomatic relation” and “ask the U.S. to assist us in resisting the CCP,” then high-profile celebrated Retrocession Day and said they have to remind the other side of the Strait, that Taiwan had returned to the Republic of China 75 years ago, not the People’s Republic of China, and that the Republic of China is still standing in East Asia and not under the CCP regime. I think this is a pleasant reflection and hope that this pragmatic reflection would produce a pragmatic policy proposition!

