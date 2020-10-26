Does American Public Opinion Affect US Foreign Policy Toward Taiwan?｜Austin Wang, Charles K.S. Wu, Fang-Yu Chen, Yao-Yuan Yeh

Skeptics of U.S. security commitment to Taiwan long believe that the American is unwilling to provide military assistance in times of need. Thus, the perils of abandonment of Taiwan remain high, especially when a pro-China new administration takes office. Does this conventional wisdom hold water?

One of the most often cited polls on U.S. public opinion on Taiwan comes out of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, which regularly surveys the American public on a variety of international issues. Its 2019 survey shows that 38% of the public is willing to send troops to help defend Taiwan facing a Chinese invasion. Public support for helping defend Taiwan is lower than public willingness to intervene in other international issues such as North Korea invading South Korea, Russia occupying other Eastern European countries, or armed conflicts between Japan and China. Along the same vein, public willingness to sell Taiwan weapons considering Chinese opposition is even lower at 34%. In a nutshell, the Taiwan issue is indeed not a major concern of the American public.

However, it is surprising that the Trump administration has proceeded with several major arms sales to Taiwan in 2019 and 2020, oblivious to the public opinion on this issue. It is thus clear that public opinion does not entirely drive U.S. foreign policy. There is also evidence to suggest that public lackadaisicalness on the Taiwan issue is overstated. When the same question was asked this year, public support has reached a historical high of 41%—the highest since this question was first asked in 1998. The percentage has also increased by over 40% from 25% in 2014.

Polls by other organizations show a similar story. In a recent poll released by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), close to 60% of the public support helping defend Taiwan against China. The result makes sense as many more polls (e.g., Pew Research Center) now show that, for Democrats and Republicans alike, China’s negative views have hit an all-time high. Negative sentiments toward China may very well translate into more support for Taiwan.

Fluctuations in this question aside, scholars have been studying the effect of public opinion on government policy for decades. Many starts to doubt the impact of public opinion as history is replete with inconstancies or even contradictions between polls and policy. Polls during the Cold War Era showed that most citizens have difficulties sustaining their core beliefs of foreign policy with respect to U.S. relations with the Soviet Union, leaving many to conclude that the public opinion is volatile, unstructured, and untrustworthy. Newer generations of public opinion scholars are more optimistic about the restraining power of public opinion on the government’s conduct of foreign policy. Polls from the Vietnam War, Iraq Wars, and Afghanistan War shows that the government is sensitive to the public mood and often react accordingly. At the very least, most would agree that policymakers pay close to public opinion when making decisions, even if the policy outcome differs from it.

New research on the relationship between public opinion and war points out that media plays a critical role in shaping public preference. Harvard University Professor Matthew Baum’s work shows that the government often has an information advantage in manipulating public opinion before a conflict breaks out. As a result, politicians would often rely on the media to steer public opinion towards becoming more favorable of the mission or the government. However, the latitude of doing so gradually decreases as conflict breaks out. When a war begins, the government does not hold the monopoly of information; the media can now find breaking news on their own. When media coverage of the human and financial cost of war start to appear, public support for an ongoing conflict starts to dwindle inexorably. Polls on U.S. missions overseas in recent decades largely support Baum’s observation.

Since media plays an important role in shaping public opinion, in practice, journalists' locations will surely influence U.S. public opinion and foreign policy. Since the onset of the trade war over the last two years, most major news agencies worldwide have started to station in Taipei, including many who relocated from Beijing after being unwelcomed by Chinese authorities. Being at the forefront of global media will help Taipei influence American public opinion.

For those concerned about a potential conflict in the Strait, as opposed to worry whether American public opinion could determine policy in Washington, it is more efficient to influence whom that shape public opinion in the first place – journalists in the first place. Cultivate an environment that is rooted in democratic values and values professionalism in media are good places to start. This, in return, is an excellent opportunity for Taiwan to incubate its influence on the American public and policymakers.

(Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw)

Click here for Chinese version

