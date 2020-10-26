Editorial: Korean War Cock-a-doodle-do helps no one | Apple Daily HK

By Lo Fung

It surprises no one when Xi Jinping, the top leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is determined to put up a strongman stance to calms the hearts of the people under internal and external difficulties, but choosing the 70th anniversary of the Korean War was not only a mistake, but one that is planting the seed for future problems.

The Korean War was not something glorious for China, but rather a huge political risk that is not worthy of any large-scale commemorative event. First of all, the 1950 Korean War was a military risk taken by the Kim Il-sung regime of North Korea. He had not informed the CCP and the Soviet Union prior to his sudden deployment of troops to attack the government of the Republic of Korea that had jurisdiction over the south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), assuming that a blitzkrieg would result in forceful unification that would be accepted by the U.S. and the United Nations, allowing him to fulfill his ambition of ruling the entire Korea Peninsula.

Fortunately, the U.S. and the U.N. were quick to act with a strong counterattack. The U.N. army, led by the five-star General MacArthur, landed in Incheon and completely destroyed the North Korean army, forcing them back to the Yalu/Amrok River border, and Kim Il-sung had to beg for the CCP and Soviet Union brothers to help out. The leaders of the Soviet Union were smart, and gave their verbal support to North Korea but were really just spectating, while urging the CCP to take action by promising weapons and assistance (in the end, weapons assistance were paid for by the Chinese people’s money). It was too late for the CCP’s top leaders to back down, and therefore had no option but to send a million troops across the Yalu/Amrok River to have direct confrontation with the U.S. For this reason, China stopped talking to the U.S. and the Western camp, and was subject to international economic sanctions for the next 20, 30 years, bringing about a huge blow to China’s economic development.

In other words, the Korean War was a tragic war in which Kim Il-sung had “put the CCP on the spot”, a political scam with the Soviet Union to get the CCP to take action, an error that sacrificed tens of thousands of young Chinese people with no concrete political gains. Is it not a bit too ironic to use this to demonstrate the powers and strength of the country and the leadership of the CCP?

In addition, Xi Jinping’s brag of a speech at the commemoration, calling the Korean War a major military victory which reflected that the CCP had once shattered the “myth” of the invincibility of the U.S. military, so to demonstrate that the “strongman country” of China today is totally capable of taking on the U.S. in a war. In the military sense, Xi’s speech was full of self-boasting rather than the truth. At that time, once the CCP joined the Korean War, the U.S. military was indeed obstructed and had stopped going after the remnants of Kim Il-sung’s army, and could not assist the Republic of Korea government in unifying the Korean Peninsula. The two sides were stuck at the Yalu/Amrok River border in a confrontation.

However, from the number of deaths and injuries of the soldiers, different sources showed that the Chinese troops' deaths reached as many as 500,000, while the number of American and U.N. troops was about 50,000 to 60,000. The difference was tenfolds. As for the results of the war, the U.S. military successfully helped its Republic of Korea ally defend its territory and stopped the offensives from North Korea and the CCP. This, no matter how one puts it, was not a defeat. If one talks about the real U.S. defeats, one must consider the Vietnam War that began in the 1960s. At the time, the U.S. mobilized more than half a million troops which not only failed to defeat the Viet Cong, but even lost the alliance of South Vietnam and made a frantic retreat from Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City). By comparison, the claim by the leaders of the Viet Cong to have defeated the superpower U.S. was the truth. For the CCP, it was not even a pyrrhic victory.

The thing is, with a mistaken metaphor that boasts sacrifices as victories would at most bring mockery from those with insight at home and abroad, which is not the worst problem. The real danger is nationalism which could be greatly promoted by such a concept which advocates fearlessness in using force or taking military action to resolve disputes.

Governments who take the lead in inciting nationalism have never had any good results, whether in China or abroad. Before World War I, European governments desperately promoted nationalism and patriotism, and made neighboring countries into feuds that cannot coexist and must be annihilated to the best of their abilities. It did not take long before the public opinion was completely supporting a war to start between the U.K, France, and Germany, Austria. Many young people were proud of slaughtering the enemy in the battlefield, which finally led to the unprecedented tragedy of World War I that buried a whole generation of young people, and their short lives, for no real reason in the battlefield. Japan had the opportunity to transition to a true parliamentary democracy in the Taisho era, but the military and public opinion were heavily leaning towards nationalism and even militarism, even deeming the use of force and aggression as normal national policies. The people were encouraged to sacrifice themselves for the country, and the result for such a vigorous advocate of nationalism was full-scale aggression against China and South Asia.

In China, vigorously promoting nationalism and patriotism has led to equally scary consequences. In 2005 and 2012, the large-scale anti-Japanese demonstrations incited by the authorities caused a large number of innocent enterprises and people (including Chinese people) to suffer. Foreign enterprises and nationals were scared, and diplomats were almost injured. It should be obvious that the CCP has always suppressed spontaneous actions of the people, including protests, and once the government actively advocates such nationalism against foreign countries, the people are pouring into these activities what they normally do not dare or are allowed to do. They opt for radical protests actions and target foreign embassies and consulates, enterprises, and people; this is definitely detrimental to social stability and China’s relations with foreign countries.

Do not forget that China is currently being “globally besieged”, where Western countries are fully hostile towards China. Xi Jinping’s manipulating of nationalism could escalate the current tense relations even more, and accidents are more prone to happen. How is this not only harmful and unprofitable, but an act that will lead to innumerous problems!

Click here for Chinese version

