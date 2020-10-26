We, band of brothers, will not be silenced｜Laura Harth

I write these words as some dear friends are kicking off the Global Solidarity with 12 Hong Kong Youths rally in London, one of the many rallies being held around the world two months after their arrest at sea. While I say “dear friends” thinking of Nathan Law, Benedict Rogers and Luke de Pulford, truth is I have never even met the latter two. Yet their tireless work in standing up for the rule of law and democracy, side by side with the people of Hong Kong and all of China creates not only a sense of profound gratitude and admiration, but first and foremost a strong bond of brotherhood.

It is the same sense of brotherhood we witness in the amazing solidarity between a growing number of peoples in South East Asia, spontaneously united through the Milk Tea Alliance in their quest for human rights and democracy. It is the tale also of lesser known realities within that same region endangered by the same evils. Yesterday, October 23, another series of rallies was held in front of Chinese Embassies around the world by the Cambodian democratic opposition of the Cambodian National Rescue Party, a party rendered illegal by the Cambodian regime in November 2017 after their near electoral victory. A move Charles Santiago, Chairman of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, called “the final nail in the coffin for Cambodian democracy”.

In an effort to denounce the growing political encroachment by China within the country - gladly welcomed by an increasingly weakened dictator Hun Sen - they came together to ask an end to impunity for state-backed killings and the release of political prisoners as the movement of Friday Women of Cambodia has been doing on a weekly basis over the past couple of months. Importantly, and leading to the arrest of some activists in front of the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh, this Friday they also protested against the illegal secret deal signed by Hun Sen with the Chinese regime, granting them exclusive military access to the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, as reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2019. The latter poses not only a threat to the security of the whole South East Asian region, but is a direct violation of the Paris Peace Agreements from 1991 to which China is a signatory party and which obliges Cambodia to remain strictly neutral. Yet another display - if anyone needed more proof - of the respect the Chinese Communist Party holds for the international agreements it signs.

Add to this the increasingly aggressive and over-reaching tones it uses in its diplomacy, and it should be self-evident to anyone what kind of “reliable multi-lateral partner” this Chinese regime intends to be. In fact, notwithstanding the announcement of a return to kung fu panda diplomacy as stated by China’s ambassador to Italy, Li Junhua, in May of this year, the wolf warriors appear to have returned in full force. Only in the past two weeks we have been witnesses to not-so-veiled threats to Sweden, Finland and Canada to name a few, while the French History Museum of Nantes was forced to forego an exhibition on Genghis Khan and the Mongol Empire as China attempted to impose its efforts of sinicization - a new national history in which words such as Genghis Khan and Mongol Empire evidently have a place no more.

In his remarks to the London-based Policy Exchange on October 23, in which he called for the use of reciprocity and candor with respect to China U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger stated: “By portraying truth-telling as an act of belligerence, autocrats try to badger democracies into silence - and often succeed.” This is indeed what we are all too often witnessing, suffice it to think of the renewal of the secret agreement between the Catholic Church and the Chinese regime just last week.

However, no reason to despair. Their attempts to rewrite history and impose their vision of the world through threats and fear-mongering is no match for the commitment and courage of the growing number of people standing up and marching in unison against this reign of terror. When we see the demonstrations and rallies in Thailand, from the people from Hong Kong and Cambodia, when we listen to and stand with exiled activists from within China, it is self-evident that the only story that is doomed to disappear from history is their regime. Against a united peoples that stands ready to sacrifice their liberty to gain their freedom, no reign of terror can hold. Especially if that reign is based on the false premise that the quest for individual human rights, freedom and democracy is a “failing Western invention” that cannot be applied to other realities. What we are witnessing from Thailand to Hong Kong today is proof that these principles are not values that need to be “exported”, but inherent to each and every individual around the world.

It is what unites us. It is what is pushing Members of Parliament around the world to take an increasingly vocal role in standing with these peoples, rather than give in to silence. The unanimous all-party decision of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on International Human Rights that acts constitutive of genocide are being committed against the Uyghur people is a landmark decision that will remain in the history books. It is the appeal by 63 British MPs and peers, led by Lord David Alton, to the UK’s Foreign Minister to make Save 12 HK Youths a diplomatic priority which we can only hope and push to be followed by many other legislatures. It is the small, but significant, gathering of Italian MPs in Parliament on the day the Vatican’s Secretary of State Parolin announced the renewal of the agreement with China to defend religious freedom and the plight of Christians in China. It is the cover page of The Economist dedicated to the atrocities committed against the Uyghurs. It is the director of the history museum in Nantes refusing to cave in. It is a movement that is growing and that will not bend the knee.

So, dear Chinese Communist Party and cronies, we will not be silenced. Your threats have but formed a band of brothers across parties and borders that will continue marching for the inherent values that unite us. And hopefully one day soon, we will all be able to meet in person and remember:

This story shall the good man teach his son;

And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be rememberèd—

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.

[From St Crispin’s Day speech, in Henry V by William Shakespeare]

(Laura Harth. A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as Representative to the United Nations Institutions for the Nonviolent Radical Party, Transnational and Transparty (NRPTT), and as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play