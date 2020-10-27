Umbrella Revolution helped make 2019 unrest, what comes next in the long game? ｜Michael Cox

The 2014 Umbrella Revolution is often called a failure because it didn’t achieve its “objective.” Yet the 2014 movement planted the seeds for the 2019 protests, which sparked a mass political awakening in Hong Kong and helped create a worldwide focus on the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) that could form the foundation for even larger unrest in the future.

The protests only look like failures viewed through a too-narrow lens that focuses on immediate outcomes rather than what was achieved along the way, and what could happen in the future.

True, the Umbrella Revolution did not result in reforms to the Hong Kong electoral system. And yes, in 2019 only one of the five demands – withdrawal of the extradition bill – was met, and the subsequent National Security Law(NSL) – which includes not only the threat of extradition, but extrajudicial powers aimed at quelling political dissent – ­is a nightmare version of the proposed extradition agreement.

So what were the positives for protesters? First of all, 2014 wasn’t simply a sit-in. The occupation in Admiralty, Causeway Bay and Mong Kok was an active forum for sharing ideas and a networking opportunity that gave birth to new political parties like Demosisto and Hong Kong Indigenous. It provided a platform for then-Scholarism leader Joshua Wong, who has since gained an international profile.

The years between the 2014 unrest and 2019 were a time when political theories coalesced into political realities for the young protesters.

Practical lessons learnt during the occupation contributed to the “be water” philosophy of fluid street-level movement and the leaderless strategy of 2019.

Even looking at the two protests as if they are separate events is oversimplifying a long history of political dissent in the city, which included a new level of resistance during the Mong Kok “Fishball Revolution” of 2016, has featured regular large-scale marches.

The June 4 remembrance vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre was held in Victoria Park every year since 1989. That flame of hope – the dreams of democratic reforms on the mainland – may have been extinguished elsewhere but never quite in Hong Kong, so it was no surprise that the 2019 protests started amidst police brutality in the weeks after the vigil marking the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The methods used to suppress the 2019 protests – starting with heavily militarized police provoking protesters, to relentless propaganda and ultimately the mainland-style NSL aimed at crushing dissent and causing self-censorship – are not just papering over the cracks of dissent and distracting from the social issues that continue to fester below the surface – they are the problems.

Until the government addresses the underlying societal issues­ – which doesn’t look likely – the cycle of mass unrest is destined to continue. Unfortunately for everybody, including the government itself, the tools being used only fan the flames of unrest. Violent and unlawful actions from police cause resentment in the community.

Propaganda inspires pro-Beijing vigilantes to attack protesters – often children – and when protesters act in self-defense, it is used to create even more extreme CCP propaganda that labels the protesters as terrorists.

The court system is flooded with protesters, many of them pressured into pleading guilty to charges from police prosecutors acting on behalf of a police force that has become nothing more than a poorly organised CCP militia.

The mass incarceration of young people will not help the CCP cause; it is a short-sighted strategy that is doomed to create more problems. Imagine a teenager spending five to ten years in prison? With their futures stolen, generations of Hong Kongers have not only been lost to Beijing – they have been made enemies for life.

To understand that the protests from 2014 through to 2019 were not failures, a few prevailing mainstream narratives need to be smashed. First of all, the size and scale of the protests – and the political awareness and commitment of the protesters themselves – has been consistently underestimated by journalists and commentators. Even overseas outlets that would seem sympathetic to the cause failed to grasp how widespread the protests were and most certainly underestimate the level of community support.

For a quantifiable understanding of who the so-called silent majority really support look to last year’s landslide District Council results or the wholesale rejection of the Hong Kong government’s mass coronavirus testing. These are concrete rejections of Beijing rule.

The biggest legacy of 2019 might be that the political awakening was even more widespread than five years earlier. A new Hong Kong identity was forged under fire.

The Umbrella Revolution made the 2019 protests possible and 2019 will create something else again. Who knows where that unrest will be, and in what form it will take, but the causes and conditions of previous protests haven’t changed sufficiently to avoid it – in fact the problems have worsened through the effects of coronavirus and the government control is now more extreme.

The movement may seem dormant but while the government continues to ignore the will of the people, it won’t ever be dead.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press. )

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play