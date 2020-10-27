Friends and enemies｜Alex Price

Over the past couple of years, Hong Kong’s political scene has devolved into playground-level taunts and name-calling. And even those of us who support the pro-democracy camp wince as legislators use every opportunity – no matter how trivial – for political point-scoring.

Our dear leader Carrie Lam has been rightly criticized for some atrocious things: the failed extradition bill, our worsening rights situation, sickening sycophancy (“I find President Xi more and more charismatic and admirable”) ... the list goes on. But amongst such egregious targets the pan-democrats have also managed to take aim at her diction and dress-sense. This comes across as cheap and petty, because, well, it is cheap and petty.

The Legislative Council used to spend much of its time on dull-and-gray, serious-but-worthy debate. My how things have changed.

Last year, incensed Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai yelled out at Lam: “You’re useless dead or alive, bitch!” Not to be outdone, the (ever-charming) Beijing bulldog Junius Ho managed to insult pro-democracy stalwart Claudia Mo in a way that was racist, misogynistic and in no way fit for me to repeat here.

How can ostensibly intelligent, educated politicians end up bickering like schoolchildren? And it’s not just here: witness the recent “debates” between the contenders for the next U.S. presidency, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

There is a famous psychology experiment that may offer some insight – especially for Hong Kong’s increasingly polarized politics.

The Robbers Cave experiment of 1954 involved two groups of unwitting 11- and 12-year-old boys, ostensibly on a free camping trip into the wilderness. Although the boys were total strangers, they had in fact been carefully selected so as to be as homogenous as possible: all were above average in school and sport, and well-respected by their peers.

Before the experiment began, the children were randomly assigned to two groups, neither aware of the others' existence. Over the course of a few days, both groups turned into organized, hierarchical units. Leaders emerged, as did lower statuses and patterns of behavior that had to be followed in order to be “respected”. The groups even gave themselves names: the Eagles and Rattlers.

The two groups soon developed mutual antipathy, with an “us” verses “them” mentality. The camp’s organizers – who were in fact conducting and observing the social experiment – then announced a series of competitions, with prizes going to the winners.

The rivals started insulting each other, but the animosity quickly degraded into commando raids on each others' camps, complete with sticks, bats and stones – at which point the organizers were forced to intervene. The two randomly assigned groups had become dangerously hostile within about two weeks.

However, in the final phase of the experiment, the boys were told they could watch a movie – but only if they all shared the cost. Which they did. The organizers then arranged a faux breakdown of the camp bus, and both teams of 11 boys had to push to get it started.

Another “breakdown” meant the groups had to share a bus for an outing. Having now both worked towards common goals, the previous hostilities disappeared and the boys shared stories, became friends and laughed about what had gone on before. They even elected to share a bus to take them home after the camp ended.

While the extent of the “organizers” interference and possible coercion has since been questioned, similar experiments were subsequently carried out with similar results.

Politicians, government officials, protesters and police might do well to consider the experiment’s implications for the way they perceive and treat one another.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

