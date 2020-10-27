Editorial: Challenge to Taiwan after U.S. general election｜Apple Daily Taiwan

While the U.S. presidential election is about down to the wire, it is believed the general direction of U.S. containment policy against China will remain unchanged, regardless of whether Trump or Biden wins. The only difference lies in how severely China is to be blocked up and how the policy is to be adjusted. As to the strategic position of Taiwan, since it is already acknowledged by the ruling party and the opposition in America, it is not going to undergo an abrupt change in the near future. As such, even though the island is not going to be able to establish its complete identity on the international stage as it wishes amidst current Taiwan-U.S. relations and the international situation Taiwan is in, it will have much more wiggle room. With regard to Taiwan’s defense capability, it can be expected that with its enhancement due to the rise in quality and quantity of armaments sold by the U.S. to Taiwan, it will help Taiwan break away from the plight, where China’s military strength is way ahead of the island, by gaining military balance concerning the command of air and sea in the Taiwan Strait region so as to ensure Taiwan’s national security.

The big picture is advantageous to Taiwan. What it needs to do is capitalize on the prime time that is not easy to come by, and consolidate its economic strength, in order to prop up what the national defense essentially needs in its beef-up process.

During Trump’s term of almost 4 years, the U.S. government has been looking for China’s bottom line inch by inch, and successfully distancing Taiwan from China. Despite Beijing’s attempts at remonstrance against U.S. top officials visiting Taiwan, the U.S. selling weapons to Taiwan in unprecedented quantities and its relatively clearer stance on assistance in safeguarding Taiwan, the U.S. has been forcing through everything one by one irrespective of Beijing applying more military pressure on Taiwan. As for the intimidation against Taiwan from the Chinese Communist Party, not only has it made the former more solidary, but also revealed the latter’s tyrant nature as well as plunging its international image into a nadir. As a result, it has not been able to stop the U.S. from pressing on, nor has it been able to alter Taiwanese people’s stance on resisting unification. All has suggested Beijing has been crumbling and fleeing in one defeat after another in this international zero-sum game.

U.S. policy won’t change in the medium and long run

Consequently, Beijing authorities have been bound to alleviate the domestic discontent by putting up military drills on end and jabbering away about furious slogans like “getting well prepared for a war” and “Chinese people not to be pushed around”. However, more often than not, it makes a claim through its mouthpieces that it will not be entrapped in a snare made by Trump that irritates China in order to resuscitate his chance of winning. All in all, it is just an excuse for its being inertia, and suggests that it has been thrown into a dilemma.

Even though the situation of the Taiwan Strait cannot be taken lightly, it can be conceived that so long as Taiwan does not do anything to legitimize Taiwan independence, Beijing will not stir up drastic trouble before the U.S. general election on November 3. After the election, it will wait till either Trump or Biden assumes office, then calmly observe the adjustment to the U.S. policy towards China before it takes actions in response to it. To this end, in the short run, the chance of a major crisis breaking out in the Taiwan Strait is slim.

Even so, Taiwan is still the wrestling ring for the U.S. and China despite the hostility between the two not being affected by the U.S. general election in the medium and long run. While the U.S. will keep on making stronger Taiwan’s defense capability to ensure no loophole along the first island chain, Beijing will learn from how the U.S. forced through everything one after another over the 4 years, and strengthen its armed forces to militarily stay further ahead of Taiwan, so as to increase the risk of the U.S. weighing in, as well as cutting the claws of Taiwan by non-military means, not least economic tricks, so that the will of Taiwanese people is weakened and divergence between corporates and the government is created, on top of Taiwan being overwhelmed by expenditure on national defense.

Taiwan cannot but beef up its national defense against the People’s Liberation Army. Procuring armaments from the U.S. is the best option among all and most feasible in terms of investment. Nonetheless, it takes quite some time for all the weaponry and personnel training to shape into military forces and strength.

Constitute conditions beneficial to Taiwan

It is necessary for Taiwan to come up with a policy and constitute internal and external conditions that are beneficial to the island during this process: In handling Taiwan, Beijing will not risk danger in desperation; the U.S. trusts Taiwan but does not abuse the latter’s status; the international community sympathizes with Taiwan and acknowledges that Taiwan should not be annexed by China; Taiwan keeps up with its economic development when China is strangling its economy, and wins over more domestic and foreign investments in the place under the sanctions from China and the intense situation of the Taiwan Strait, so as to maintain the normal lives of the people and pay the price of stepping up its national security. All of these, the biggest challenge to the people in power, are what both the ruling party and the opposition camps should work on. Maybe Taiwan needs not be too worried about the current situation of the Taiwan Strait, but has to get well prepared as soon as it can for whatever expected to be a challenge in the very long run.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play