What’s wrong with Google’s monopoly?｜Yeung Wai-hong

In a recent article published in this newspaper, Chua Lam gave Google the thumbs up, saying the company’s search engine was “great” as “all knowledge is stored in there” and that he “cannot do without it”. On the contrary, Chua found Google’s rival Baidu “very disappointing” as “information is incomplete or you don’t get what you ask for”. It should be “spanked”, he said. But no sooner has the Hong Kong writer made those remarks than the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of maintaining a monopoly in the search engine market and hurting consumers' interests. Seasoned Google users such as Chua must be thinking this is an unjust case.

Based on the Department of Justice’s statement, America’s search engine market is indeed dominated by Google. Ninety percent of general internet users and 95 percent of mobile phone users go to Google when they search information. One can hardly think of a company in any other market that has such an enormous market share. Although Microsoft’s Bing is the second biggest search engine, its market share is only seven percent. How many people use engines like Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and Baidu is not even worth mentioning. It is manifestly clear that Google has a monopoly in the market. But does having a monopoly necessarily mean consumers' interests are undermined? For Chua, the answer is probably no.

The monopoly allegedly held by Google only involves America. The company cannot get into China, whose humongous number of internet users is unparalleled in the world. Baidu therefore has a monopoly in China’s search engine market. The search results generated by Baidu are incomplete and users cannot get what they ask for. Indeed, it should be “spanked” as Chua suggested. However, it enjoys state protection and never has to worry about a lack of users. So unlike Google, it does not have to constantly improve its functions, expand its database, and refine its service. There is no need to argue whether it is Google or Baidu that can better serve consumers' interests. Google is a powerful search engine that offers its service for free and provides users great convenience, and yet it is being sued. The situation is like the talent of a genius arousing the envy of others. If Google really has to stand trial, it should invite Chua to the U.S. and be an expert witness discerning the real meaning of monopoly.

Google has not been tried yet, but investors have already declared their stance. The day news broke of the Department of Justice filing the lawsuit, the Dow Jones Index, a barometer for the day-to-day performance for the U.S. market, fell 1.4 percent, but Google’s stock price rose 1.4 percent. This speaks volumes of whether investors take the lawsuit seriously or not. Antitrust lawsuits usually take years to resolve. The one against IBM in the 1950s took two decades. In the end, the government lost the case. Although investors are not worried about Google’s profits being affected by the lawsuit, presumably the Department of Justice has some solid evidence against Google. The lawsuit says Google adopts unscrupulous means to alienate its rivals, foreclose competition, give consumers fewer choices and undermine their interests. What tricks does Google use?

There are allegedly two tricks. First, loosen the reins on a target only to grasp it better later. Google’s service is freely provided to Android mobile phone manufacturers, which are pressured to preload Google’s search engine on their phones. As a result, the company has nearly 87 percent of the global market. Second, lure a target by the promise of profit. Google shares with Apple and Android phone makers advertising revenue derived from its search engine. Apple, for example, stands to earn USD10 billion to USD20 billion per year. With the two tactics, Google’s rivals are no match for it.

Nevertheless, although Google’s tactics have limited the choices of consumers, the company does not hold people at gunpoint and force them to use its search engine. It takes merely one to two minutes for Android users to install Bing, DuckDuckGo or other search engines. Under pressure from the European Union, Android phones provide at least three search engines for consumers. Ironically, this practice has given rise to a source of revenue - the rankings of search engines can influence consumers' choice and search engine providers have to bid for a ranking.

Microsoft’s failure to lead the market despite heavy investment

It costs hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars to develop a mobile operating system, and yet Google chooses to offer its service for free to mobile phones. This is its way to lure mobile phone manufacturers to help build its business. Android is the most popular mobile phone system in the world. Microsoft used to have its own mobile operating system but it eventually bowed to reality and switched to Android. A far-sighted company, Google has thrown in a long line into the sea in order to catch the big fish. That is admirable. The objective of providing free service to Android is in the same vein as sharing advertising revenue with mobile phone makers. The idea is to buy clients with money. It is akin to paying commissions to brokers. It is a normal business practice. What is wrong with that?

For rivals such as DuckDuckGo, the most inappropriate thing that Google does is that its search engine records consumers' gender, age, address, daily habits and consumption preferences and then makes money out of such information. This is not just a matter of using personal data to help advertisers sell their products. During the U.S. presidential election in 2016, Google analyzed big data, designed specific lobbying tactics, influenced election results and acted as a fighter for certain politicians.

Yet what is the problem of quietly collecting users' personal data, analyzing them, using them to help advertisers sell their products, and turning its search engine into an effective tool in elections? There is no free lunch. The internet brings people great convenience, and at the same time users inevitably have to disclose certain private information that can help Google or other search engine providers make profits. Compared with getting addicted to the internet at the expense of important things in one’s life, revealing a bit of personal data in return for new knowledge is only a small price to pay. Giving in to pressure from interest groups and suppressing Google in the name of privacy protection is like stopping eating in order to avoid chocking on food.

After all, Google fans like Chua have no shortage of options. They can easily switch to Microsoft’s Bing or other search engines. Microsoft is no less generous than Google when it comes to spending money to capture a greater market share. It has a market value of more than USD1.6 trillion, which is 60 percent higher than that of Google. Internet users can earn points by using Bing. This is tantamount to giving out money to users. Still, Bing is not popular like Google. It is simply not as talented as Google. Companies that fail to achieve much and ask the government to help them fight their rival should be spanked, too.

