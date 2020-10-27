Fall of Hong Kong’s big brands｜Poon Siu-to

Last week, Cathay Pacific announced its biggest mass lay-off, making redundant 5,300 employees in Hong Kong. Its subsidiary Dragon Cathay also ceased operations immediately and became a thing of the past. The impact of the incident is not only on the thousands of employees who lost their job overnight and their families, but also the city’s jobless rate, which went up by 0.1 percent. The international reputation of Hong Kong is also taking a battering, given that Cathay is one of the city’s few remaining internationally renowned brands.

After the Second World War, Hong Kong has grown to become an internationally renowned modern society characterized by a big market and small government, thanks to decades of high-speed growth and the vision and astuteness of some senior British officials. Over the years, the city has built up an excellent business environment - a rarity in the world - thanks to a high degree of freedom and openness, clean officials and a highly efficient government. So, despite its small size, Hong Kong has cultivated many world-class companies, including HSBC and Cathay Pacific.

However, in the past more than one year, these two homegrown, global brands have not been faring well. They have lost their sparks not only because of mismanagement and the deteriorating international environment, but also because of the recent changing political situation in Hong Kong. The political changes are related to Beijing’s increasing intervention in Hong Kong affairs and are exemplified by the sudden addition of various elements of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the local political establishment and the fact that Hong Kong government officials are behaving increasingly like mainland cadres. With the CCP gradually dominating local politics, and with the party’s ideology, elements of its political regime and the interests of related officials being incorporated in the decision-making process, the city’s establishment is now gravitating towards Chinese enterprises, especially state-owned companies. The CCP is an insecure regime that trusts no one. It has to take control of everything, from political to social to livelihood affairs. As a result, the state sector advances, and the private sector retreats. In the past, when China was not powerful enough, Hong Kong’s big corporations were able to dominate the local economy. Now the country is powerful. How can it not seize control of the city’s economy?

In recent years, Hong Kong’s large-scale infrastructure projects and new petrol stations have all fallen into the hands of China’s state-owned enterprises. To protect themselves, Hong Kong’s big corporations bowed to Beijing and accepted its every political demand. They even joined forces with state-owned enterprises as their strategic partners or shareholders. Nevertheless, that has not been a surefire way to make sure these Hong Kong companies stay safe amid the sea change in the business and trading sectors around the world. Under the leadership of the CCP, big Hong Kong companies are facing mounting political and business pressures. If their market is confined to Hong Kong and is not diversified to include other places, they will certainly shrink in size and get eliminated.

Hong Kong’s international brands used to enjoy a high level of freedom, openness, judicial independence and a highly effective and clean political system. Companies such as HSBC and Cathay Pacific used to be celebrated for their excellent management, quality service and high efficiency. Yet in recent years they have lost their edges(caused by problematic management and deterioration of Hong Kong’s political situation and the international environment). Is this a reflection of Hong Kong’s future, or does it mean Hong Kong is no longer worthy of any world-class companies?

