Editorial: CCP to seek perennial rivalry with the US? | Apple Daily HK

By Li Ping

It is the last week before the U.S. presidential election homerun. Attention has been on how the election results would impact the U.S. policy towards China, which has also been one of the focuses of the debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The CCP has adopted unusually tough U.S. policies these days, with the most recent being sanctions from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs against three U.S. arms dealers. CCP’s General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the commemoration of Chinese People’s Volunteers at the 70th anniversary of the Korean War was not only seen as the most aggressive political mobilization thus far, but even war mobilization. Xi Proclaimed that the spirit to resist the U.S. and aid to North Korea “must be passed on and carried forward perpetually from generation to generation.” Was this to promote the new “Washington Consensus” for a tougher stance on China? Was this to make China and U.S. eternal enemies?

Wuhan Virus, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, Xinjiang, and other China-related issues continue to ferment during the U.S. presidential election. Nevertheless, a series of tough bills were almost all passed unanimously in the Congress with bipartisan support, hence the term “Washington Consensus”. In July last year, more than 100 China experts published an open letter titled “China is not the enemy” and refuted the theory of the existence of a “Washington Consensus” in an attempt to save the Sino-U.S. relations. However, with the outbreak of the Wuhan Virus, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Taiwan issues that have continued to worsen, the punitive faction and decoupling faction within the academic circles have enlarged. In fact, the main difference between Trump and Biden on the Wuhan Virus problem is in domestic prevention and control, not their China policy.

The CCP seems to have, too, acquiesced to the new “Washington Consensus”, and responded with its hard confrontational attitude and policy toward the US, such that it would not be backlashed by the patriotic nationalism that it has provoked within. Xi’s speech at the commemoration not only completely disregarded the fact that a civil war and international intervention stemmed from North Korea leader’s Kim Il-sung’s attack on South Korea, but turned it around to accuse the “imperialist invaders of imposing war on the Chinese people”. The so-called “breaking the myth of the U.S. military’s invincibility” is nothing more than signing the armistice agreement between North and South Korea at the Yalu/Amrok River. What China had to pay was the lives of hundreds of thousands of volunteer soldiers, including Mao Zedong’s eldest son Mao Anying.

What has attracted the international media’s attention, in particular, was the incitement for political mobilization and war mobilization embedded in Xi Jinping’s speech. Among which he quoted from Mao Zedong’s speech at the conclusion of the Korean War in September 1953, where he said, “Now the Chinese people are united and untouchable. Once disturbed, they will be a handful!” And on the same occasion, he also said, “What is the greatest benevolent governance? It is resisting the U.S. aggression and aid Korea. To implement this benevolent governance, there must be sacrifices, there must be money, and there must be more agricultural taxes collected.” Mao Zedong publicly said that “The living standards of the people nationwide should be improved one step at a time every year. Steps should be calculated, because if the standards are raised too much, the Korean War cannot go on, or it will not go on as seriously.”

The CCP is now requiring all people to tide over the difficulties together, all levels of the government to live a stricter life, and all private enterprises to be politically sensible. How are these not a repeat of the old tricks? How are these not war mobilization or preparation? How is Xi Jinping’s call for a “perpetual inheritance” of the spirit of U.S. resistance and aid to Korea different from the return of the “imperialism will never stop trying to destroy us” mentality? How is that different from a perpetual Sino-U.S. confrontation, a perennial rivalry?

Chinese netizens have been having a grand time with the CCP’s propaganda of steering resistance towards American imperialism as a means to maintain the legitimacy of the regime, and mocked that “You need education, they give you Tsinghua; you need medical, they give you Peking Union Medical; you want anti-Japanese, they give you Flying Tigers; you want to open up, they give you MFN status; you want American Imperialism to never stop trying to destroy you, the American emperor has no choice but to try.” Even Chinese scholars have come to believe that advocating the spirit of resisting U.S. aggression and aiding Korea is just like a broken record of awaking the anti-Americanism sentiments to feed the Chinese nationalism.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has continuously promoted the revolutionary and war spirits like Red Boat, Gutian Congress Yan’an, Long March, War of Resistance against Japan, and anti-Americanism to incite patriotism and nationalism, but such mass production of spiritual opium is unlikely to be effective. While Xi Jinping preaches the Chinese people’s “untouchable” wolf-warrior spirit, he, at the same time, warns that “any behaviors that are bigoted, domineering, hegemonic, bullying, despotizing will never work! Not only will they never work, but will only lead to a dead-end!” How is this not the premonition for the CCP to carry out some reflections and adopt certain vigilance?

