Behind the Curtain: Beijing cold-shoulders Lam, pro-establishment camp follows suit

The Legislative Council resumed sessions the other day, but as what yours truly said before the council on furlough, the sessions resumed are not for a new term of the council, but an extended term of it for the unprecedented postponement of the election. Chief Executive Carrie Lam had to even put off her policy address, scheduled for the sessions resumed, for discussion with Beijing, and the revised date for the address is yet to be confirmed. An informant from political circles told me that Beijing stopping Lam from delivering her policy address and not even arranging for her itinerary after her declaration that she would like to discuss the matter in Beijing at the end of this month has called Lam’s bluff. “Even though it is said Lam would most probably renew her term of office as the Chief Executive, obviously Beijing does not think highly of her.”

Central government did not acknowledge her work

The informant said that on the day Lam announced delaying the policy address and proclaimed she hoped to deliberate over the arrangement for collaboration with personnel of ministerial level in Beijing at the end of October, at a dinner party he chanced upon a veteran pro-China figure who pointed out that either Carrie Lam overvalues herself, or she is unfamiliar with the national conditions. “The pro-China figure said the Fifth Plenary Session, convened by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) at the end of October, is a matter of prime importance to both State President Xi Jinping and the CCP, and asked who she(Lam) thinks she is, and who will be able to spare a second to attend to her by then.” The pro-China figure also predicted that most likely “Lam’s request will not be addressed until the completion of the U.S. presidential election”, not to mention the Fifth Plenary Session.

Although both Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng and Carrie Lam, during their trip in Shenzhen for celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, were not officially met by Xi, Macau media cited information to point out that Xi expressed to Ho concerns about the epidemic in Macau and acknowledgement of his work to contain the disease while Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Office only said that Lam “exchanged pleasantries” with Xi. The informant said that in the past, whenever the Chief Executive had informally met a leader, “well-informed source” would leak certain information that consideration for the city’s head had been shown and his/her work had been acknowledged, but “this time the work of the Macau Chief Executive was acknowledged while that of Carrie Lam wasn’t”. “How highly the central government thinks of her needs no further explanation.”

Another pro-democracy figure also said that from Tsang Yok-sing’s insinuation about Lam turning her nose up at the pro-establishment camp to the pro-establishment camp firing at Lam for loosening up HKD2 transportation allowance, to Tse Wai-chun pointing out that Lam has been reduced to Hong Kong’s mayor, it can be seen that even the pro-establishment camp holds her in contempt. “When a person from the pro-establishment camp talked about Lam under the rose, he/she didn’t show any gesture of respect. The pro-establishment camp can sniff out which way the political winds are blowing. From now on, it is the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government(LOCPG) that is at the helm. Instructions are from the LOCPG. Even if Carrie Lam renews her office term, the ball will never be in her court.”

