Overseas voting not just in GBA but everywhere | Benny Tai Yiu-Ting

In an attempt to reverse the losing situation of the pro-Beijing camp, the SAR government is planning to set up polling stations in the Greater Bay Area to allow Hongkongers who reside there to vote. The calculated assumption is that most Hongkongers in that area are pro-Beijing camp supporters. Although arrangements have been made previously for them to return to Hong Kong to vote, after the anti-ELAB movement, the pro-Beijing camp could lose a large number of votes in Hong Kong. Therefore the government wants to make things even easier so that more Hong Kong voters in the Greater Bay Area would vote in the Legislative Council (LegCo) election next year, and hopefully, the pro-Beijing camp can win back all the lost votes and eventually win the election.

Many can see the government’s intentions but some are still not aware of the political plot within the plan. In the anti-authoritarian perspective, of course, we should be against polling stations being set up in the Greater Bay Area; but in the current political situation, whether protesting inside or outside of LegCo would probably prove to be fruitless. If that is the case, what can we do?

Some people believe that we should continue objecting despite its ineffectiveness. I agree in principle; but another strategy worth considering would be setting up fair, just and open standards for overseas voting, then ask the government to adhere to these standards if they are to implement overseas voting. Of course I am not so naive to believe the government would accept those conditions, but we want to provoke extensive discussions by making these requests, so that when the government forcefully implementing its plan, it will highlight how unfair and unjust the government is.

When the city is polarized, the “deep blue” voters will definitely vote for pro-Beijing candidates and “deep yellow” anti-authoritarian candidates. What we should be worrying is, under the threats of national security law, how to convince the “light yellow” voters not to give up voting despite believing that it is futile. The “light blue” voters might not agree with radical democratic reform, but they are also very unhappy with the pro-Beijing camp which has completely sided with the CCP and caused Hong Kong to rapidly turn red, so there is a chance to pull them towards our side. There might not be many of them but the voters in the middle ground could still be the key minority and should not be overlooked. There are also many Hongkongers who are too busy to care about politics in the past. We must also think of a way to make them see how desperate Hong Kong is and the severity of Sinicization, in the hope that they will also be pulled in.

These are the voters we need on our side. If they see that the government refuses such a reasonable request, then they will be certain that, the overseas voting the government is planning is purely to control election results. Witnessing such unfairness and unjust would hopefully provoke those who have not yet registered to be a voter to register; and those who have already registered to vote to protest against the government’s authoritative way of doing. So even if the government still gets to implement the Greater Bay Area voting and, assuming all of these voters are pro-Beijing, but if we use the above tactic and absorb the aforementioned targeted voters, then we can at least level out the number of votes. Moreover, not all Greater Bay voters are “deep blue.”

More importantly, this would destabilize the situation and cause the CCP and government to doubt whether overseas voting is at all advantageous to the regime. If they still decide to implement it regardless, they could still risk a turn of events that might just lead to the same surprising results from the whole charade of going through postponing the 2019 District Council election.

So how to promote this strategy? If overseas voting is to be implemented, then it must be fair and should not be limited to within the Greater Bay Area; as long as the voter is qualified, he or she should be allowed to vote overseas regardless of location. Many people who have emigrated to the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Europe, etc. still have a tight connection with Hong Kong. If those who have moved to the Greater Bay Area have the right to vote, then why not those who have moved elsewhere?

The overseas Hongkongers can join forces and make this request clear to the government. Even if they do not succeed, the overseas Hongkongers who are scattered around the world would be brought closer to the Hong Kong protest movement through this campaign for overseas voting. They will no longer feel helpless watching Hongkongers suffer because they also have a position in this movement.

Setting up overseas voting has to be coordinated with complex administrative arrangements, which includes proving of voters' qualifications, establishing overseas voters list, setting guidelines of voting areas allocation and the actual arrangement of setting up polling stations. Voting that is fair, just, and open would have very strict requirements on these arrangements. If we can successfully request the government to implement these requests, there will be less possibility for voting fraud and would increase the price to be paid for those who take part in overseas voting only for personal gain. In other words, there will be fewer votes from these people.

The government at the moment is trying to mask its authoritative tactics in pretty packaging. If we make requests on the administrative arrangement, we can at least stall the whole process without the political risk of violating the national security law. Even if the government disregards these requests and acts against the administrative loophole to promote the Greater Bay Area voting, it would mean the government itself is ripping off its own pretty mask to expose the zombie underneath.

(Benny Tai Yiu-Ting is a Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist.)

Click here for Chinese version

