Rectification of HKU is Hong Kong’s ‘laam caau’ | Lau-sai Leung

According to media reports, the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) Vice-Chancellor Selection Committee led by Professor Xiang Zhang, current Vice-Chancellor and President, has named Zuo-Jun (Max) Shen and Peng Gong to fill the posts of vice presidents for research and academic development, respectively. Max Shen is an honorary professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering at Tsinghua University as well as a Center Director at the Tsinghua-Berkeley Institute in Shenzhen; and Peng Gong is Professor and Chair of the Department of Earth System Science at Tsinghua University. The HKU’s governing council is scheduled to discuss the appointments on Tuesday, and if the appointments are endorsed, Shen and Gong would assume the roles as early as January next year to serve for a five-year period.

The media searched information on Tsinghua University and confirmed that Shen was appointed as a party member for Tsinghua’s Department of Industrial Engineering by the university’s party committee in 2014. The subsequent announcement that listed Shen as a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Tsinghua’s website has now been removed. Richard Li’s Now News Channel also immediately cooperated as its news chief Bill Chan called the newsroom in the early hours of last Saturday morning and instructed his staff to edit the news section again to delete the criticism about the Tsinghua University academics by education sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen. People may ask, why is the appointment of Shen so important?

Zhang recruits two allies who he had worked together with at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley). There is, of course, a political motive if the trio takes control of the governance of the HKU. In 2015, Leung Chun-ying interfered with the appointment of Johannes Chan Man-mun as pro-vice-chancellor at the HKU. At the time, everyone thought it was because of Chan’s liberal pro-democracy stance, but now the truth unfolds. The goal of the regime is to let its own allies take control of the university and carry out rectification and reform. With Shen being exposed as a party member, the show has just begun. If President Zhang exercises dominating power single-handedly and forces through the appointments, it will set off the “laam caau” [scorched-earth] bomb.

According to media reports, Shen was selected as a member of China’s “Thousand Talents Program” (TTP) in 2012, which was established by the CCP to attract overseas high-level talents and conveniently transfer their research results from the U.S. to the mainland. In fact, TTP has become a key investigative target of the U.S. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is extensively investigating the Chinese scientists involved in the program. Some have been arrested for espionage, while others were prosecuted and terminated for tax evasion and concealment of income. Shen, who currently serves as Chair of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, is in a very bad position. Has he properly disclosed to UC Berkeley the funding he had received from TTP? Is he the subject of an FBI investigation? I believe the HKU’s governing council should conduct a thorough investigation to clarify the situation, otherwise, the announcement of the appointment will immediately set off an explosion in the U.S. and HKU’s reputation will be completely discredited.

The potential risk is considerable if Shen is indeed a member of the CCP. He could face sanctions from the U.S. at any time, including a ban on academic exchanges in the U.S. or the termination of his research program at UC Berkeley. The HKU being tainted red is tantamount to automatically joining the sanctions list. Once upon a time, the HKU was complacent with its internationalization and high ranking in the world. What kind of genius would think of recruiting a scholar who had participated in the TTP, is concurrently a department head at a prestigious American university, and also a member of the communist party, as the vice president for research development, and at the same time, appoint Gong Peng, another mainland Chinese professor from Tsinghua University, to take up the role of vice president for academic development? When the University of Hong Kong is no longer the university of “Hong Kong,” that is when laam caau detonates.

It is believed that in the heat of the Sino-U.S. confrontation, the U.S. will make every effort to block mainland talents from going to the U.S. to “steal and transfer” proprietary information to China. I’m afraid that the two research experts in charge of research and academic exchanges who will take up the role of vice presidents of the HKU will be regarded as using the university’s international status to continue their work as white gloves. As soon as Tsinghua is set as a target and the old front is spoiled, the shell will be replaced with another to lure investors. The problem is that HKU’s forthcoming party member vice presidents will likely have difficulties going to the U.S. in the future, let alone HKU graduates going to the U.S. to pursue further studies and participate in cutting-edge research projects.

I sincerely hope that under the leadership of the UC Berkeley trio, the HKU will rise to challenges and its global ranking in the world will flourish. Moreover, as in the past, HKU students will be free to continue their post-graduate studies at prestigious American universities and participate in top-notch experimental research projects.

(Lau Sai Leung, political commentator)

