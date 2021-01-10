The Hong Kong police have arrested 53 political participants in the early morning of Jan. 6. They are the LegCo (Legislative Council) lawmakers and District Councilors from the pan-democratic party, academics, and experts, even lawyer John Clancey, a U.S. citizen. The reason was they were involved in organizing and taking part in the pro-democratic parties primary, which aimed to win the majority seats in the LegCo (35+1) so that they could realize what Benny Tai, a scholar, suggested: the “torch earth decalogy,” which has violated the “subverting the state’s political power” charge of the Hong Kong national security law (NSL). The three media agencies reporting the primary have also been ordered to hand over the documents for further investigation. This is another action suppressing the dissidents in the name of the NSL since the arrest and charge of Jimmy Lai, founder of Next Digital. But this is on an even larger scale and more ruthless.

The charge involves the citizens’ right to participate in politics, so we will explore whether Hong Kong still has civil rights, as understood internationally, under the NSL, how and to what extent the NSL destroys civil rights. As seen from three different perspectives: the ambiguous definition of the charge, the arrest and charge initiated by the Chief Executive, and the complete ignoring of the international objections, only a little, if at all, civil rights left under the NSL. Moreover, to cooperate with its ridicule and slander of western democracy, China is transforming Hong Kong’s political system: get rid of the little left democracy in Hong Kong, and, at the same time, establish “democracy with Chinese characteristics,” which has no opposing voice.

The Hongkongers’ to enjoy civil and political rights is recognized and protected by international treaties, the Hong Kong Basic Law, and even the NSL itself. The basic human right including the right to live, freedom, privacy, freedom from illegal arrest and detention, freedom of thinking, expression, assembly, and association, etc. are safeguarded by International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which applies to Hong Kong and explicitly stipulated in the Basic Law. Even Article 4 of the NSL states that Human rights shall be respected and protected in safeguarding national security, which consists of the right to participate in public life and vote according to ICCPR.

Why can organizing and participating in the pro-democratic parties primary, the nature of which is at most an intention survey and mock voting within a political organization, cause actions that endanger national security when it is only normal political participation in ordinary society? The first problem is how broadly defined the crimes are in the NSL. According to Article 22, it could be considered as subverting the state power when an illegal act is “seriously interfering in, disrupting, or undermining the performance of duties and functions in accordance with the law” by the body of power of Hong Kong. Why forming a political alliance, running for LegCo lawmaker positions, and fighting for majority seats in LegCo, could “interfere with the performance of duties and functions by the body of power of Hong Kong”? The majority seats of LegCo would be in the position to refuse the budget bill from the executive office, which complies with the governance procedures of the Basic Law. It only has become a criminal character because it has been written in the draft depicted by Benny Tai as Step no.5 of the “torch earth decalogy.”

Even if the crimes in the NSL have covered such a broad area, it is still very problematic legally to determine whether the arrested person has subverted the state power. First of all, the definition of an illegal act in Article 22 is a violent act. The organizing of a primary does not consist of a bit of a violent act. Secondly, even if the “torch earth decalogy” is an “unlawful tactic,” the primary was still at the very beginning stage of the decalogy: the candidates have not got any LegCo seat, never mind to refuse any government proposal. Besides, the election has been taken away. So there was no running for lawmaker positions. Moreover, even if the focus was on the election in September 2021, the Hong Kong government has already set up obstacles like reviewing and disqualifying candidates. Thirdly, those arrested do not have the possibility to harm and interfere with the regime. Is it really necessary to make such a large-scale arrest to prevent them from subverting? Is the Hong Kong CCP regime so fragile that it cannot sustain without loudly threatening everyone?

This is how the CCP “safeguards national security”: every activity with political nature that is not tolerated by the authority, such as joining an election, making suggestions, and forming organizations, can be considered as violating the NSL. If we apply this standard to Taiwan’s opposition boycotting and causing conflicts in the Legislative Yuan, they would all have violated the law. It is laughable when media like Yazhou Zhoukan criticized Taiwan as people elected dictatorship but has not uttered a word on Hong Kong’s mass arrests.

The second problem is that Carrie Lam was the person who suggested the primary may constitute the “subverting the state power” charge. She was the one who associated the 35+ strategy with refusing the government budget bill and interfering with the performance of duty by the government together. An officer who has the executive power uses the right to arrest and charge people when facing political competition instead of using her governance to win people’s hearts. Hong Kong is undoubtedly an authoritarian rule.

The third problem is that the CCP chose a time to make mass arrests when the U.S. has its transition of power, and China and the EU have just reached a preliminary comprehensive investment agreement. It has ignored the pressures from the international sanctioning and termination of extradition treaties as if China is challenging the international society. The message behind this is, Europe and the U.S. are too preoccupied with the pandemic, domestic political situation, and their desire to improve trade relations with China to care about other issues, so China can use the evil law, do what it wants, and silence all the opposing voice. What can the world do?

On a deeper level, China is making the most of the U.S. election dispute to ridicule and slander western democracy and promote Chinese style ruling that is “responsible” and “for the welfare of the people.” China is blocking Hongkongers with different opinions to participate in politics and further transforming Hong Kong from a place with limited democracy to a city within mainland China.

Chris Patten, the last Governor of Hong Kong, is spot on with his criticism: if the EU signs a trade agreement with China, it will be the biggest strategic blunder. The world’s free and democratic countries should work together and fight against China’s barbaric destruction of the free society. Because it is not the pan-democrats who subvert Hong Kong, it is China that subverts global democracy.

(Song Cheng-en, Director of Taiwan Democracy Watch.)

