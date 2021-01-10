As the new occupant at the White House, Joe Biden is destined to become the leading player in the world of 2021. The U.S.-China interaction will not only continue to be the highlight of the show, but will also impact the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and transatlantic relations. This is a major challenge for Biden, the oldest incoming president of the U.S. at nearly 80 years old.

In contrast to Trump, who is an amateur politician and a reality TV president, Biden has been involved in foreign affairs long before he entered the White House. Unlike Hillary Clinton, Biden entered politics in his prime years and is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Although his political stance is clearly and firmly liberal, he has good relations and smooth interactions with relevant officials and congressmen across party lines in the chamber and in the government. He does not have the ideological “politicophobia” problems of political upstarts such as Kamala Devi Harris. On this basis, in the broad sense of foreign affairs personnel, Biden has succeeded in connecting the dots as a “non-professional diplomat.”

Therefore, compared to former presidents of the same party such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Biden’s involvement in foreign affairs will be deeper and more extensive. These policies will also take on a more personal touch than in other areas. The primary consideration for Biden and his team should be how to simultaneously adjust the diverse considerations and sensitivities of different domestic stakeholders and interest groups, while at the same time fully leveraging the strengths of Western Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and South Pacific allies to better maximize U.S. soft and hard power. Having served as Obama’s second in command, Biden’s immediate internal and external situation is more or less similar to that of Obama. The eight years of experience as vice president has also helped Biden to cope with situations calmly while seeking his way out.

When Obama succeeded the White House, his predecessor, the rightist Republican President George W. Bush also fell out with traditional allies Paris and Berlin over issues such as the Iraq War, which even reached the United Nations Security Council. The so-called “unilateralism,” putting the interests of America ahead of the consensus of allies, turning to Israel in the sensitive Middle East, and even making enemies with the “axis of evil” which comprised Iran, Iraq, and North Korea, it seems Trump was just following in the footsteps of Bush. It can be said that the American diplomatic situation that Biden has taken over is just as complicated and broken as it was at the time of Obama, as they both also face the same difficulty of rebuilding the trust and support of allies for Washington. After all, the elected head of state of the world’s largest democracy and the world’s most important political leader have conflicting roles that are not easily reconciled, especially in the face of increasingly powerful geopolitical rivals and strategic interest challengers.

In the past four years, the political and economic relations between Washington and Tokyo have been fairly stable. At the beginning of Trump’s presidency, there were disputes with the Abe administration on steel and aluminum trade issues, but these did not affect the overall situation. During that period, the “Five Eyes Alliance” between the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand has taken the relationship to the next level through collaboration on China policy, especially in the area of 5G communication technology. The UK’s formal departure from the EU is a major turnaround in modern international relations. On the one hand, it will allow the EU to travel lightly and facilitate policy consensus under the two-headed carriage of Germany and France; it will allow the EU to reach a new level of “supra-sovereign” integration in terms of regulation, finance and currency. It will also indirectly allow Paris and Berlin to better exert diplomatic, economic and military influence on the Middle East, Africa, and even Russia. Following Brexit, the U.K. will move closer to the U.S. in the areas of defense, intelligence, economic and trade to support Washington’s policies on the east coast of the Atlantic and even the Indian Ocean.

At the beginning of his term, Biden’s top priority is to bring Washington and Brussels closer together, especially on matters of Iran and Russia, not only to reach consensus but also to coordinate joint action. Whether to return to the negotiating table with Tehran is a choice that Biden must make between his Western European allies and the Sunni Arab states. The latter is not willing to see relations between Iran and Europe and the U.S. normalize if Iran abandons its nuclear program. Against this backdrop, Biden’s security priorities in the next year or two will lie in the West rather than the East. Unless China makes another big move in the Indo-Pacific region, the two focuses should be on the liberalization of the financial and information sectors. This is especially true in light of the new investment agreement signed between China and Europe.

It should be noted that unlike the Republicans and their donors, who are mostly from primary and secondary industries, the Democrats’ votes and sources of campaign funding are mostly related to banks, securities, media, and communications companies. It is more in line with the beliefs and interests of Biden’s supporters to force China to fulfill its “WTO commitments” - to allow Western investors and professionals to compete openly in the Chinese market - than to fight a trade war. Of course, the world should not forget that the last time China and the U.S. turned from hot to cold did not start with Trump. At the end of his second term, Obama sent Hillary Clinton to Manila and Hanoi to propose the “rebalancing” of the Asia-Pacific region as a strategic goal. Instead of thinking about whether Biden will continue Obama’s Asia-Pacific policy, we should believe that Biden himself is the mastermind behind the Asia-Pacific rebalance strategy. According to the above logic, and with reference to Obama’s eight-year diplomatic path - securing Western Europe first and then Eastern Europe, striving for economic and trade agreements with China in the early stage, and restructuring the military in the later stage - this is precisely Biden’s logical strategic option for China.

(Hui Ching, Research Director of the Hong Kong Zhi Ming Institute)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play