Dear Mr. Jimmy Lai,

I know you may be lonely this Christmas but my heart is with you and I hope you can feel the warm wishes I am sending all the way from New York. Last week, New York saw the first snow of the winter of this year, which was very poignant and romantic. It also marks the coming of Christmas. Even though the temperature is low, our hearts are still warm and full of joy and hope because we have the freedom of thought and no one can control them.

Life is full of sweetness and bitterness and I wish you a little more sweetness every day. I am grateful for all that you have given to Hong Kong, thank you. Sending you my best wishes from far away in the USA. May you always be healthy and happy!

Please take care of yourself and stay warm!

Your supporter,

Betsy

Christmas 2020

(Editor’s note: An Apple Daily reader sent this Christmas card from New York. Although the wishes arrived late due to postal problems, the contents are more appropriated for the cold weather in Hong Kong now.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play