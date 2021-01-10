On the morning of Wednesday, January 6 (U.S. time), the Congress was certifying Electoral College votes and confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. However, while the certification process was taking place in accordance with the law, it was interrupted when supporters of the current President Trump broke into the building. The world witnessed the most disgraceful moment in the history of American democracy through the lens of the media.

Not only was the session forced to end and Vice President and President of the Senate Mike Pence was evacuated by secret service agents back to the White House, the incident also led to four deaths and forced Washington D.C. to mobilize National Guard from neighboring states to help enforce a curfew to maintain order.

No one would expect that the U.S., proud of its mature democratic system, would be out of order in which the Capitol Hill was broken into for the first time in more than 200 years since its founding. The riot ended about 4 hours later. The joint session of Congress restarted the certification process and confirmed the election of Biden. However, should members of Congress and Trump who advocated for the refusal of the certification of the Electoral College votes be held responsible for the riots? Will the occupation of Capitol Hill for the first time in more than 200 years leave a long-term impact on American democracy?

The darkest day of American Democracy

Before Congress certified the Electoral College votes, many Republican members had already stated that they would raise objections and refuse the certification according to regulations, allowing Congress to debate the seriousness of Trump and supporters’ belief of election fraud. Both senators who firmly supported Trump and took the lead in refusing to certify the electoral votes, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, emphasized that the U.S. Constitution gives members of Congress the power to challenge the electoral votes. They cited Democratic Senator Boxer’s refusal to certify President Georg W. Bush in 2005 and declared it reasonable for Congress to block certification.

However, the situation this year is very different from 16 years ago. At that time when the Democratic senator publicly stated that she would refuse to certify the 20 electoral votes in Ohio, she already said that she had no intention of overturning the election results. More importantly, the challenger of Bush representing the Democratic Party, John Kerry, had already publicly conceded his defeat after the election results were announced. In other words, the Democratic senators’ resistance on the day of certification was only aiming to draw attention to the controversy in Ohio that year. However, this year Trump did not admit defeat in the first place. However, two months after the election, he continued to take measures including legal channels and spreading messages of election fraud to cause distrust among his supporters in the election results and to prompt his die-hard fans to continue their attacks against his opponent with anger.

With 74 million votes as his backing, Trump himself appeared outside the White House on the day Congress was certifying the electoral votes to make a final call to supporters, inciting thousands of fans to turn to Capitol Hill and express their discontent to the representatives. On Capitol Hill, the Trump gang also worked in collusion with strong words to stress how frauds have rigged the election results.

It’s just that Trump and his companions did not expect that the situation would get out of control. Having faced the pressure of public opinion for few hours, the Trump gang found that the fire they had ignited might, in turn, burn themselves, so they immediately tweeted and recorded video to call for the peaceful dismissal of the protesters.

In all fairness to Trump, he has indeed lived up to the expectation of his supporters while in power. Through tax cuts and bilateral trade negotiations, the U.S. performed quite well economically before the pandemic. Diplomatically, either supporting Israel against Iran or assisting Taiwan to stand up against China can be counted as Trump’s achievement. However, Trump’s negligence in managing the pandemic and his damage to the democratic system, especially his behavior after the election, were unbearable even for Republican supporters. Faced with the darkest day in the history of American democracy, American voters have their own answer to the question of whether Trump and few Republican congressmen should assume political responsibility.

However, when Trump’s fan stormed Congress and left behind an unbearable stain in history, Trump’s four-year term might inevitably leave the impression of damaging democracy in the hearts of the American people. Although American democracy will not necessarily collapse entirely after four years of upheaval, it is difficult to say whether the American people have learned from this experience that even a mature democratic system cannot withstand the partisan feud without the will to compromise. Whether the people can recognize the necessity of the supervision and protection by every single citizen for a democracy will be the determining key to the maintenance of freedom in the U.S. or even democracies around the world.

(Weng Lu-Chung, Assistant Professor of the Department of Political Science, Sam Houston State University.)

