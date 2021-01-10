At the beginning of 2021, I received an interesting edited photo. The classical scene of the movie ‘Shining’ was used. A pair of twin girls hand in hand with 2020 and 2021 indicated on their clothes. It is pathetic: 2021 will be as awful as 2020. At least, we can see the opening of 2021 is really bad: 50+ politicians were arrested, the dispute over the US election led to the Capitol riots, Jimmy Lai was imprisoned again; I often think of the 12 Hong Kongers every day. The suffering of them is unimaginable ……

During the hard times, it’s normal to doubt everything including the meaning of the existence of mankind. Usually, I would think of the quote from Detective Rust in the famous US TV series ‘True Detective’ (Season 1). He said, “I think human consciousness, is a tragic misstep in evolution …… Maybe the honorable thing for our species to do is deny our programming, stop reproducing, walk hand in hand into extinction, one last midnight - brothers and sisters opting out of a raw deal.” World Politics is the best manifestation of humans’ dark side. Ethical global governance has never been seen. Worse comes worst, the pendulum might strike to another extreme of isolation. More and more people think suffering happening afar is just none of their business.

Certainly, it’s better not to create an illusion that 2021 will be better. We seem to be in the middle of a tunnel without lights. We even don’t know how much farther it is before we will reach the end of the tunnel. However, without hope, we can’t even survive. Thus, hope is not about the possibility of achieving our goal. It is more like a necessary condition for survival.

When George Bush waged war against Iraq, it’s also a dark age of American democracy. There was a wave of anti-war protests but finally, the war couldn’t be stopped. Rebecca Solnit the writer has written some essays which were collected in a book titled ‘Hope in the Dark’. These essays are really good and encouraging. She wrote, “Your opponents would love you to believe that it’s hopeless, that you have no power, that there’s no reason to act, that you can’t win. Hope is a gift you don’t have to surrender, a power you don’t have to throw away.” It’s exactly what the Government wants us to believe: resistance is in vain. What they urge us to do is to give up. She said, “Change is rarely straightforward …… sometimes it’s as complex as chaos theory and as slow as evolution.” Like it or not, it takes a lot of time for humans to take one step forward. Patience and insistence are keys to success.

In the last scene of the last episode of ‘True Detective’ (Season 1), Detective Marty and Rust looked at the night sky. Marty said it’s full of darkness. Surprisingly, Rust replied, “Well, once there was only dark. If you ask me, the light’s winning.” Yes, we are on the road to winning. We should believe in it.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play