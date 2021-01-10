The authoritarian regime is treating Trump as a living treasure. He is the extreme opposite of the democratic system; the conflict on Capitol Hill has become a “beautiful sight to behold” for the 50 cents army and wolf warriors. It has even been compared with the Hong Kong July 1 occupation of the Legislative Council.

Take a clear look at the riots in the U.S. Congress. This is a president of a major country with real power. After losing a fair and square election, he would not concede, and falsely claimed that the election was fraudulent and exhausted every possible legal channel to attempt to change the results but to no avail. So he incited the masses to target Congress and use violence to obstruct the democratic process in another attempt to overthrow the choice of the voters.

Take a clear look at the occupation of the Legislative Council by the Hong Kong protesters. This is a group of ordinary people carrying umbrellas and spray bottles. In the face of absolute power and an unfair electoral system, they are fearless. They exhaust every peaceful way of protesting, but the authorities remain unmoved. So they sacrifice themselves to occupy the Legislative Council, to declare to the world the distortions and absurdities of the current system in the hopes of regaining the civil rights promised by the Constitution.

Simply put, those who broke into the U.S. Congress were a group of people who refused to admit their defeat in a fair and square election. They are the minorities. The wishes of the people were already reflected in the election. Those who broke into the Hong Kong Legislative Council were a group of people who persisted under the unjust system. They are the majority. The wishes of the people were eventually reflected in the subsequent District Council elections.

The wolf warriors were of course quick to shoot arrows at the Beacon of Democracy. There are many ways of measuring the superiority of systems. A more direct way to compare is whether the Chinese are trying their best to move all of their life savings to the U.S., or whether Americans have been carrying boxes after boxes of cash into China to feel secure? Is it the Chinese who have been doing everything possible to immigrate to democratic countries such as the U.K., the U.S., and Canada, or rather that Americans have been plotting to immigrate to China to enjoy the fun of banned speeches on the Internet? Is it the Chinese who have been dreaming of sending their children to international schools to study in Europe and the U.S., or are foreigners in Europe and the U.S. yearning to ship hundreds of thousands of their children to the CCP to learn the words of the sages?

Regarding the transfer of power, this very incident with Trump and his arrogance have spread to the parliament hall on Capitol Hill for the first time in more than 200 years. Looking at the history of the CCP’s change of dynasty, the infighting, the turmoil, and the blood are the norms. It was only Hu Jintao who had a peaceful and stable transfer of power, all thanks to Deng Xiaoping who had appointed his grand-successor. When Xi Jinping came to power, Bo Xilai, Zhou Yongkang and Xu Caihou caused the “gang” of the plan to end dismally. The power struggle is shocking. What’s to be proud of when one uses corruption as a weapon to handle dissidents on a large-scale?

As for the self-confidence in the system, it is all babble and no evidence. If there is real confidence, one would not be this frightened of criticisms, and no matter what you mutter about on WeChat, there is no need for the “Seven Don’t’s”, no need for full control of the media, no need for the country to monopolize your brain. If there is real confidence, then let the people voice their opinions, and not for the wolf warriors to bare their teeth and show their claw; if there is the rule of law, human rights lawyers would not be prosecuted to the ends of the world; since its anti-epidemic measures topped the world and the country is the model for all, it would not have forbidden WHO’s international expert teams to investigate in Wuhan.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. A democratic system is of course imperfect; but if rational people are in the majority, if the power of checks and balances remains, there is a chance to rectify, and start again.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

