Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Hill but still could not stop Biden from becoming the new U.S. president. On the contrary, the incident has left a large stain on Trump’s turn before his term comes to an end and divided the Republicans even further. However, all the signs show the China-U.S. relations will not dramatically change for the better when Biden takes office, never mind go back to how it was during Bill Clinton’s or Obama’s era (a more relaxed China policy, some even call it “appeasement policy”). Besides, Biden would not dismiss everything of the China policy established in Trump’s tenure. The CCP is going to face a difficult China-U.S. moment.

The reason Biden being elected would not drastically improve the China-U.S. relations is that the relationship between the two countries has reached “the moment that is posing a threat.” During the 1990s, the U.S. has still significantly greater power than China, which the academics described with the ratio 9:1. But by the 2000s, the difference is getting smaller with a ratio of 8:2. This year, the ratio is 7:3. This is noticeable either from the difference between the two countries’ GDP (in the 1990s it was 3 times and now it has reduced to less than doubled) or international influence. Therefore in the U.S., whether they are the Democrats or Republicans, government officials or people, all feel the actual threat from China. Especially after the Wuhan virus pandemic ravaged the world last year, the U.S. has become the country with the highest number of infections and death. The majority of Americans believe China needs to be held accountable for the global pandemic. This public opinion will keep Biden’s stance on the China policy on the harder side.

Also, both the Democrats and Republicans have noticed that the CCP’s outward expansion is so fast it has lowered the U.S. international influence. When Trump adopted the “America first” and unilateral policy and actively withdrew from many international fields such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Paris Agreement, he has allowed a lot of political space for the CCP to take advantage of.

We must be aware that when Trump is in power, the relationship between the U.S. and Europe is also deteriorating. The CCP used this as its advantage and sped up in building the China-Europe relations. It has even signed a new investment agreement with the EU recently. Therefore, before taking office, Biden and his think tank both indicated that they would repair the U.S.-Europe relations, which will form a competition on China’s plan of strengthening its relationship with the EU.

In fact, since the China-U.S. trade war began, China is gradually losing its trade surplus advantage to the U.S., and the trend will continue once Biden has taken office. Even if China has increased trade with the EU, it might not be good enough to replace the U.S. market because it has always been Europe that takes the surplus advantage when trading with China. If the CCP wants to divide Europe and the U.S. so that Europe would not be so tough on China like the U.S. does, it has to allow the EU countries to continue profiting, at least getting the surplus advantage, from China trading. Otherwise, it would not be so easy to divide Europe and the U.S. If China uses the surplus advantage as bait to maintain and strengthen the China-Europe relations, the economic pressure from China’s foreign exchange reserves and even within the country will be greater. China will be in a no-win situation.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s position has grown stronger since last year. That has become an element that complicated China-U.S. relations. The latest is that the U.S. and Taiwan have held a political-military dialogue with a video conference. Although there was not much concrete and important content, the symbolic meaning is not to be ignored. I assume Biden would play more of the “Taiwan card,” just not so obvious as Trump.

Beijing has actually pushed the U.S. to increase its use of the Taiwan card. If the CCP had not continuously threatened Taiwan with force, the U.S. would not have increased its protection on Taiwan. Everyone knows if the U.S. loses Taiwan, it will lose an important bargaining chip in the negotiation with the CCP. So the U.S. is in a passive position in this matter, which means the current situation is due to the CCP’s miscalculation.

According to the studies from China’s foreign affairs think tank, Beijing can further suppress Hong Kong while the U.S. is busy dealing with the uncontrollable pandemic and election chaos, and the same tactics should work on Taiwan too. However, the U.S. has a different attitude on its Hong Kong and Taiwan policy. Hong Kong is already a place where the CCP can do whatever it wants. So the U.S. can only do very little to interfere. But the authorities and people in Taiwan are in the position to resist China’s influence, which the U.S. can most rely on. As a result, the more CCP pressurizes Taiwan, the closer the U.S.-Taiwan relations will be. The CCP is really bringing this onto itself.

Even though Biden will remain tough on China, the CCP still has its way to keep going because China is not a democratic country. The CCP can use its one-directional political power to shift the outside pressure to its own people, such as those large private enterprises. There are currently still over 600 million people in China who earn less than 1,000 yuan a month. This is because the CCP uses “executive violence” to force its people who have no choice but to accept.

Moreover, the CCP is very good at turning “outside pressure,” “foreign force” into a counterbalance of nationalism, which the CCP would use to cover up its own economic mistakes and political brutality. It seems that the future China-U.S. relations would still be a game of wrestling with both parties shaking hands simultaneously, and this game would last a long while yet.

(Johnny Lau Yui-siu, current affairs commentator)

