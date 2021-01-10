The world must pay heed to what happened in Hong Kong this week.

This week saw the slaughter of democracy and the subjugation of human freedom.

The significance of what the Communists have done cannot be overstated. Arresting dozens of opposition political leaders, raiding newspapers – including Apple Daily, Beijing has shown its hand. Xi Jinping doesn’t ultimately care about national security in Hong Kong, he cares about neutering servants of democracy. The list of those arrested is a testament to that fact. Xi’s minions have targeted those most involved in organizing and campaigning for democracy. They have targeted the right of peoples to elect politicians who will serve their interests, rather than the Communists’ interests.

That is what Xi fears most.

He and his not-so-merry band of totalitarians fear the natural right of those they claim to cherish, the people, to choose who leads them. To choose how they wish to live. To know that their children will have the opportunity to make a better choice for their own futures. Xi’s fear is real. The Communist despot is concerned that if he allows the brave men and women of Hong Kong to keep petitioning, electing, protesting, and acting in pursuit of their own best interests, the 1.4 billion citizens of mainland China might start doing the same. And Xi knows that if that happens, they’ll eventually choose other representatives and policies than those he imposes upon them.

That cuts to the heart of why Hong Kong should matter more to the world. Because Hong Kong’s human rights are enshrined both in natural law and by China’s signature of treaty law. British foreign secretary Dominic Raab rightly pointed out that these arrests represent an unrestrained breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. That 1984 treaty requires Beijing to respect the democratic rights of Hong Kong until at least 2047 (for those Communists who can’t do maths, a longstanding Communist problem, we’re still 26 years away from 2047).

Xi’s utter disdain for this binding of treaty law and natural law offers Hong Kong’s lesson for the rest of us. Because it proves the delusion of those who are willing to take Xi at his word. It proves that Xi isn’t just untrustworthy, but malevolently deceptive. That when Xi signs a treaty commitment on carbon emissions, intellectual property, territory, trade, or any other matter, his signature isn’t just worthless, but secretly designed to do ill.

This is something to which the European parliament must now pay especially close heed. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the other 26 EU member states might have declared that the recently agreed trade deal with Beijing should stand.

But led by courageous voices such as Raphaël Glucksmann, EU parliamentarians are witnessing Beijing’s actions and refusing to rubber-stamp the trade deal. They have seen China’s treatment of its people in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and learned the lesson. That to trust Xi is to invite his unrepentant shredding of your interests. And Glucksmann isn’t alone. The Biden administration should lobby hard in support of those European parliamentarians who believe that honor and democracy are more important than feeding at Xi’s poisoned trough.

We should never lose sight of what happened in Hong Kong this week. It gave us all a crystal-clear window to the nature of the Communist regime. And to the evil that they will impose upon the world if given the chance. Let us resist them now, always, and everywhere.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play