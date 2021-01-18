Just when the government is demanding all civil servants take the oath of allegiance, even when rumors are flying around that even holders of BNO cannot be in public services to ensure that they are absolutely loyal to the government, Jade Lai Wing-yu, political assistant to the Secretary for Home Affairs, has suddenly tendered her resignation. She later explained that she move to Singapore with her husband, who is a native there. Although she said that it has always been her personal decision to stay or leave, some in the political circles said that for someone with a background like Jade Lai’s to leave Hong Kong, while the government has been clamoring about loyalty everything, that Hong Kong is as full of prospects as ever, it is the greatest irony, regardless.

This source said that if one takes a look at Jade Lai’s background, she is definitely one that the governments of Beijing and Hong Kong would like in the next generation of “elites” that will govern the city: Born in mainland China, educated in Hong Kong, got her master’s degree in sociology from Oxford University, lectured at PolyU, and even worked as a research manager and policy advocacy director at the Bauhinia Foundation Research Center founded by Leung Chun-ying. Not only is she professional, but her political background is definitely “straight-up red-rooted”. Her political future is unlimited. “With such a background, she would ever be questioned for her loyalty. She is definitely a first choice for political talents.” Yet when the government is needing people, one that was originally trained to be a successor has decided to move abroad with her family, “how would the general public look at this? Even such a ‘red-rooted’ person has decided to emigrate, maybe they, too, have no confidence in Hong Kong?”

The much greater irony is that some reports said that Jade Lai had in fact participated in the mass oath-taking ceremony together with other political assistants, witnessed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam last month, to swear loyalty to the Basic Law and SAR, when the government had known of her resignation. This source joked that “when she was taking a serious oath of allegiance to the SAR, she had already planned to escape to Singapore. How ironic it is to the whole oath-taking fiasco.”

Another pro-democracy person said that reports have indicated that Jade Lai’s husband is likely a businessman. “The Hong Kong government is often talking of the plenty of opportunities in Hong Kong, then why would her husband choose to return to Singapore for development? He said that if these pro-establishment elite families are also choosing to leave Hong Kong for other places, “it is not difficult to imagine the number of Hongkongers who want to emigrate.”

