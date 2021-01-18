“This has been the darkest period for human rights in China since the 1989 massacre that ended the Tiananmen Square democracy movement,” Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2021 states. “This deeply researched and exceptionally well-informed report gives a terrifying view of the cruelty of Xi Jinping’s brutal regime”, Lord Patten states in the UK Conservative Party Human Rights Commission’s latest report, The Darkness Deepens.

In fact, over the past year the slew of revelations on gross human rights abuses and massive crackdowns on every single voice of dissent by the Chinese Communist Party could hardly be ignored by anyone. Though still carefully kept from mass public opinion in many non-English speaking countries - suffice it to compare the universal all-encompassing media attention over the Capitol Hill events with the coverage of mass internment camps for one - at this stage government officials can hardly feign ignorance over the matter.

What to expect then from an intergovernmental bloc “founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities”? From a geopolitical bloc, which “in its relations with the wider world” according to its founding Treaty, “shall contribute to peace, security, the sustainable development of the Earth, solidarity and mutual respect among peoples, free and fair trade, eradication of poverty and the protection of human rights, in particular the rights of the child, as well as to the strict observance and the development of international law, including respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter”?

These are the very founding principles on which the European Union is based. These are the values its Member States subscribed to and its Institutions are to uphold in all its operations, including those - as stated literally - in relation with the wider world.

Yet for weeks now, ever since an accord in principle was struck on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, we have heard EU officials defend that accord against increasing human rights concerns by stating those concerns will be addressed in other fora and through other mechanisms. This is a narrative that must be contrasted in the strongest of terms and through an open and public debate on the matter.

For this very reason, on January 13, a growing international coalition of leading civil society organizations have launched an Urgent Appeal to the EU Institutions calling for the inclusion of enforceable human rights clauses in the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), in which they provide a series of concrete recommendations to the EU.

In the Appeal, the CSOs express “grave concern” at the omission of binding and enforceable human rights clauses from the discussion about the Agreement and the accord struck in late December. They state that the omission: “sends a signal that the European Union will push for closer cooperation [with China] regardless of the scale and severity of human rights abuses carried out by the Chinese Communist Party, even when Beijing is in direct and open violation of international treaties and continues to refuse to allow international monitoring of the human rights situation.”

Let us remember this moment in time. For years now, observant critics have warned about the profound danger the Chinese regime poses to the international rules-based order, with a declared intent to overhaul the clear and universal definitions of human rights and the rule of law contained in that order.

The very manner in which some EU Institutions struck the Agreement in principle, not only ignoring its own Treaty obligations in pretending trade and investment policies do not fall under such provisions, but acting in a highly non-transparent manner in an attempt to exclude timely parliamentary and public debate, as well as with unclear mandates for some of those involved in the last-minute high-level meeting, is a clear indicator of how our own democratic rules-based order is being rapidly eroded in the urge to strike a deal with a brutal regime.

Alluding to both the growing evidence of forced labor and various European Parliament Resolutions on the subject of forced labor in Tibet and Xinjiang, the coalition concludes its Appeal:

“It is evident therefore the European Union has a Treaty obligation, as well as a moral duty, to stand by its founding principles of democracy, rules of law and the universality of human rights in its negotiations with the People’s Republic of China. This is an obligation not only to the people suffering oppression and gross human rights violations, but also to uphold the international rules-based order.”

We must be very aware: if we fail to obtain maximum transparency in the further negotiating process and an ensuing informed public and parliamentary debate on CAI and all questions pertaining to the matter within the EU over the next coming months, Beijing’s political victory of last December will be only the first of many. As predicted, at stake no longer only the rights and freedoms of those residing under the CCP’s cruel hands, but also those of EU citizens and Members of Parliament, silenced for the presumed interests of a few.

As European citizens, we must stand up now in denouncing this erosion of our democratic rule of law and ask with a resounding voice that our Institutions uphold the principles and values from which their governmental mandate derives. And let it be clear: those Treaty obligations would be much better served with an urgent application of the new EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime on key Chinese governmental culprits of gross human rights violations than a rushed-through investment agreement with a regime known to all for its constant and blatant violation of every single international agreement.

(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

