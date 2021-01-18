By Lo Fung

Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, who has been in a “deep dive” since this past year of epidemic, finally has a chance to float to the water surface. In these two weeks, putting on a “chef” outfit, he has been encouraging the public to make suggestions for the Budget, like placing an “order” to choose between a simple, everyday dish, or a special, extravagant one, or whether one would like it to be spicy, less sweet, or “a smaller portion”…such that he could take out his wok to “stir fry” this new Budget.

Whether this increasingly arbitrary and rigid SAR government is sincerely taking the public opinion in the process of conjuring this Budget is hard to say, but Paul Chan’s choice of dressing up a chef to hard-sell this Budget for public consultation on the Budget is a little ironic or even sarcastic. In the past, when the economy was in recession and even in crisis, the financial officials loved using metaphors along the lines of “even the cleverest woman cannot cook with no rice” (you can’t make something out of nothing) to describe the difficulties faced in by the Budget, you simply cannot have it all. Right now, Hong Kong is facing the worst situations both in terms of the economy and the government’s finances since the Handover. The prospect is bleak; when the original abundant reserves have been shrunk greatly, it is no longer something the rhetoric of having “no rice” could resolve, but a reality that is at hand. Even if Paul Chan is really a “clever woman”, it will be very hard for him to present a Budget that will satisfy the public, let alone the fact that he really is not any sort of clever woman on the matters of the economy and finances, but rather one that is clumsy and slow. Even the most basic “cooking” would be difficult for him. As such, it is possible for him to produce a half-cooked, similar to a kind of “saam kap dai” (三及第), failing Budget.

It goes without saying that the economic outlook is cloudy and miserable. Even if vaccination has begun in Europe and the U.S., the Wuhan virus pandemic is still not truly under control, and the speed and accessibility of vaccination have been greatly lacking behind what was originally expected, leaving most of the developed economies in a state of strict border control and lockdown. Service industry, tourism, aviation, and retail industries have shrunk sharply, it is doubtful whether they could gradually recover before the summer. If the situation in the mainland, where the epidemic was originally under control, reverses and deteriorates in the next few weeks, even if Hong Kong manages to get the fourth wave of the epidemic under control, the pillars of the local retail, tourism, aviation, consumption and entertainment, and other service industries will still be in a state of struggle, dragging down the overall economy, and the job market will remain in the quagmire. Even if the government pumps money once again into the market to save it, the effort will be futile with limited effects, and further worsen the fiscal deficit.

What’s worse is that the extent and speed of the deterioration of the government’s fiscal situation are more shocking than one could imagine. The officials have long warned that several rounds of anti-epidemic spending, coupled with a sharp drop in fiscal revenue, will bring this year’s fiscal deficit to higher than 300 billion yuan. Some accounting firms and economic analysts have pointed out that the fiscal deficit may get to HK$350 billion. Before the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, the government’s fiscal reserves were about HK$1,100 billion, and in the course of fewer than 12 months, have been reduced to HK$800 billion, a decrease of one-third. Although this is better than raising debts like most advanced economies to rescue the market, Hong Kong already does not have too many bargaining chips to keep the confidence of foreign investors, and abundant fiscal stability reserves can be said to be the last resort. If splurging a lot of money on short-term bailouts or to please certain vested interest groups, further reducing fiscal reserves, it will not only directly impact Hong Kong’s credit rating, but also seriously impact international investors’ confidence in Hong Kong’s political and economic stability. This will be no different from quenching thirst with poison, a short-term rescue of the market that will incur long-term disasters, and abolishing one’s competitiveness.

Well, with the huge decrease in fiscal reserve, there is of course the hopes of increasing revenue to stabilize the government’s finances, yet increasing government revenue during an economic downturn is nothing short of self-defeating. Stabilizing public finances is inseparable from two tactics: tightening expenditures and increasing revenues. For the SAR government, about 70% of the expenditures are salaries for civil servants. Cutting down expenses mean that civil servants and personnel of subvented organizations will have a face a salary cut. The political backlash and the consumption shrinkage will not be easy to handle.

On the other hand, increasing government revenue means increasing taxes or charging more for government services. Those who slightly know the basics of Economy 101 know that an increase in taxes during a recession will only increase the blow to investment and consumptions, pushing the already weak economy to the verge of dying. It could trigger a wave of even more massive layoffs and bankruptcies any moment and weaken Hong Kong’s competitive advantage with its low taxes and image. With the increase of taxes, the government’s revenue might actually decrease when the gains outweigh the losses.

It can be said that Hong Kong’s public finances are currently shrinking externally, while lacking in energy within the local economy, and unstable in the government’s finances. With attacks from all three fronts, there are bound to be complaints aroused within the city regardless of the choices. Long-term consequences might also be triggered, which will be even more difficult to settle. In the short term, the only feasible plan is Stamp Duty, i.e. to temporarily increase the Stamp Duty rate (within two years) to increase income. The current enthusiasm for IPOs in Hong Kong has not yet subsided, and the stock market has been doing better than before the pandemic. It reflects that the Wuhan virus epidemic has no impact on financial markets and investment. With a slight increase in Stamp Duty, somewhere from 0.1 to 0.2%, the sharks or investors will not exit the market (because compared to the profits, this will only be an appetizer). Not only will this measure increase the government’s annual revenue by almost HK$50 billion, but the impact on the general public will also be minimal. This is a true no brainer. The worry is that the SAR government is only going to continue sticking its head in the clouds and disregard all rules and regulations, or that for fear of offending vested interests, it is going to act senselessly, and end up making the Budget a rotten dish that makes us sick.

