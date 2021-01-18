As a new US president is about to take office, Donald Trump’s outgoing administration has abruptly taken three Taiwan-friendly measures. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the upcoming Taiwan visit of the US Ambassador to the United Nations. He also announced that the US is lifting restrictions on interactions between US and Taiwan officials imposed after the severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The White House National Security Council has also declassified secret documents about the strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific region, which recognizes Taiwan as an indispensable link in the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy against China, 30 years in advance.

Of the three measures, the third is of the most profound significance. It marks the first time that Taiwan’s important position in the US’s current diplomatic strategy has been confirmed in an official document. Unless the administration of Joe Biden abruptly abandons the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan will still enjoy considerable room for explicit or implicit participation in the decision-making process of the US’s diplomatic strategies during Biden’s tenure.

The first and second announcements were no less significant to Taiwan. Although they were Pompeo’s moves taken before he leaves office and smack of a parting gesture (they have even been ridiculed by some as the last, irresponsible “Taiwan card” against China aimed at accumulating his own political capital). However, in light of the fact that after the severance of diplomatic relations between the US and Taiwan, the executive branch of the US government has rarely taken Taiwan-friendly moves apart from the US’s unwillingness to compromise with China and its persistence in preserving its discretion to sell arms to Taiwan (a list of arms to be sold is prepared by the State Department after its deliberation and presented to Congress). Such being the case, the first two announcements were precious.

After the sudden cancellation of Kelly Craft’s visit to Taiwan, she held a video conference with President Tsai Ing-wen, showing that her intended visit to Taiwan was serious in nature. As for the removal of restrictions on interactions between US and Taiwan officials, there were imposed after the severance of diplomatic relations, it will promote US-Taiwan relations in real terms to the level of “quasi” diplomatic relations. No matter whether the Biden administration will accept it in full, the announcement by the State Council, which has rarely made Taiwan-friendly moves, is in the spirit of Zengzi’s quote: “When a bird is about to die, its call is mournful. When a person is about to die, his words are good.” It seems more appropriate to ponder the underlying meaning of the announcement than to disparage it.

A move that hurts Beijing real hard

Why are the pro-Taiwan moves of US executive officials important? It is because while the US brands itself as a democratic country where the three powers are separated, the executive enjoys administrative power that is much greater than legislative power as far as checks and balances are concerned. The President, who is the head of the executive branch of government, is called the “President Emperor” by academics. The President is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but as checks and balances, it is Congress that has the right to declare war.

However, of the dozens of wars fought by the US since 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked, only one was declared by Congress, i.e. the one against Japan. The others, including the Vietnam War and the Korean War, were all ordered by the President with all sorts of executive orders, with lawmakers cleverly forcing the budget through the House of Representatives, which controls funding for the war. During the period of the Vietnam War, when anti-war sentiments were at their height, Congress enacted the War Powers Act, which limits the President’s decisions on wars. But it failed to stop the US from taking part in the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and the War on Terror.

This is why even though Congress has adopted a series of pro-Taiwan bills during Trump’s presidency, such as the Taiwan Travel Act, the Taiwan Assurance Act and the TAIPEI act, whether and to what extent they will be executed will be determined by the President and the Executive.

Since the establishment of relations between the US and China in 1979 and the severance of Taiwan-US relations, the US’s cross-strait relations have still revolved around “strategic ambiguity”. On the one hand, the US makes it difficult for Beijing to be uncertain about whether or not the US will interfere in the Taiwan Strait conflicts. On the other hand, it lets Taipei know that even it continues to sell arms to Taiwan, it only intends to achieve a military balance between the two sides so as to prevent war with war. To maintain its advantage and enable itself to act proactively, the US has never assured Taiwan that it will rescue Taiwan in times of danger.

At a time when Beijing is desperate to unify Taiwan with China by military force and its warplanes have kept flying around the island with so much swagger, Pompeo’s removal of the restrictions can be seen as a major move to defy China and support Taiwan. His repeated praise of Taiwan’s democracy and assertions that Taiwan is not part of Communist China have not only hit Beijing where it hurts most, but also illuminated the unfairness of international politics determined only by the level of power or geopolitics and the unfairness of denying Taiwan the chance to participate in the affairs of the international community.

International Community’s injustice to Taiwan

Pompeo’s parting gesture can mark a departure from “strategic ambiguity”. Not only was it a rare pro-Taiwan move made by a US executive department, but it is also a move of moral courage. Pompeo has bravely said what the others do not dare to say and exposed the long-term injustice the international community has done to Taiwan.

(Liu Kuo-hsing, a retired ambassador and now an Adjunct professor in the Department of Journalism of Shih Hsin University)

