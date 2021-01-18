In recent years, the CCP’s “united front” tactics have shifted from “mutual amalgamation”, friendship-building and “proxy wars” to joining the international community and an attempt to build a “global new order” together with developing countries through “community-construction”. Now the focus is on overthrowing “the US’s unilateral hegemonism”. Amid this ongoing change from soft tactics to hard ones and from friendship-building to a “cognitive war” in an attempt to change the adversary, Beijing has treated Taiwan as a testing ground for its new “united front” tactics.

Before the CCP built the new China, Mao Zedong pointed out that “united front tactics, armed struggles and the building of a party” are the three ‘revolutionary’ trump cards for the CCP to defeat its enemies.” CCP members refer to these “three trump cards” as the “knife”, the “gun” and the “pen”. As their names suggest, the “gun” is the armed forces led by the party. The “pen” includes all types of propaganda and organizational methods. The “knife” is the synonym of the “united front”. They give a hint of the fundamental aims and the CCP’s conceived endgame.

The aims and methods of the “united front” can be summarized as “lining up secondary enemies to fight the primary enemies”. This is the case because, at its founding, the CCP was relatively weak compared to all the other parties, and the only option was for it to draw every party that could be supportive to its side, at the same time concentrating its attacks on specific targets so as to nibble away at its strong enemies and accomplish its goals stage by stage. That was the backdrop against the creation of “united front” tactics.

“The united front is the building of friendships,” said Zhou Enlai. This is only half true. What he did not say was that after the primary enemy is defeated, the secondary enemy will take its place. And after the CCP succeeds in overcoming the primary enemy, will it be difficult to eliminate the secondary enemy? This is the mindset of the CCP and the logic behind its moves. To understand what it really means by “united front tactics”, one does not need to look further than what the democratic parties, once a target of the CCP’s “united front” operation, experienced and ended up with before and after the CCP’s creation of the new China.

From friendship building to “down with unilateral hegemonism”

The pattern of the CCP’s “united front” tactics includes identifying the “friend”, looking for commonalities, holding out an olive branch and offering benefits in order to invite cooperation. The CCP then carries out “mutual amalgamation” operations such as infiltration, the instigation of internal rebellion and destroying alliances. It continues to demand the friend’s cooperation in tackling the primary enemy. For the CCP, the best thing this “friend” can do is to fight a “proxy war” on the CCP’s behalf so that the CCP can maintain its strategic flexibility and proactiveness. That is why it is necessary for the CCP to promise a reward afterward.

However, after the primary enemy is defeated, it will not be necessary to honor the promise. After all, if the “friend” is so insensible as to refuse to be assimilated and become a vassal of the CCP, he will be part of the next cycle of the purge of primary enemies. The cycle does not stop until all enemies are eliminated. This, without doubt, cannot be said too clearly. That is why the “united front” overlaps with the “clandestine front” and has to be supported and complemented by the “pen” (propaganda) and the “gun” (threat).

In the past, “united front” tactics were such that the CCP, in order to build its regime, adopted “asymmetric warfare” politically and strategically. Given its immense power now, Beijing’s view has long shifted from mainland China to the world, and those on the receiving end of its “united front” tactics have been expanded from all individuals, organizations and groups to the governments of all countries in the world. In other words, the CCP’s “united front” tactics, which are a special practice, have not been scaled back with the change of times and the frequent interactions in the international community. To consolidate the legitimacy of its rule, continue its regime and create a favorable international environment, the Beijing authorities have been making use of new technologies more proactively to employ “united front” tactics in different internal and external areas.

Its “International united front” tactics, for example, are an important way for the CCP to achieve its diplomatic aims. The CCP sees the many developing countries as a group of friends and cites the need to “maintain multilateralism” as common ground. With economic and anti-pandemic cooperation as bait, the CCP exploits resources through “the building of a community” and seeks to build the “democratization of international relations” and a “new international order”, at the same time implying the need to overthrow the “US’s unilateral hegemonism”. This is what it is actively promoting currently.

The key of the CCP’s ongoing “united front” operations is an attempt to change the target’s way of thinking, behavior and stance so that it can become a force that helps the CCP and be taken under its umbrella. In other words, its core has morphed into a new type of “cognitive warfare”, which is carried out alongside clandestine operations such as bribery, corruption and malicious intimidation.

The State Department of the US has summarized the Beijing authorities’ “united front” infiltration into Chinese-ethnic groups, organizations of mainlanders in exile and the political parties, industrial and commercial groups and academic and research institutes of different countries. It has defined such operations as “the use or threat of physical violence, theft and release of private information, espionage, sabotage, or malicious interference in domestic political affairs, academic freedom, personal privacy, or business activity”. This indicates that the CCP’s “united front” actions have alerted the international community.

On 4th December last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he would impose entry restrictions on CCP officials and members related to Beijing’s “united front” activities and those who exert malicious influences. The CCP’s United Front Work Department, initially unaware of the announcement, realized that the US’s move would be causing misgivings on the part of its “united front” partners only after an internal assessment. It responded only on 25th December that all its work was performed “in an open and aboveboard manner”, saying that some politicians who have an ax to grind have intentionally stigmatized its work.

The CCP United Front Work Department’s explanation is delusional and self-delusional. It is another addition to the CCP regime’s book of dark humor. However, it also shows that Beijing is now aware that its “united front” work can no longer be concealed and go like a hot knife through butter. If so, it is better to say bluntly that “I engage in united front work openly and wantonly. Be my friend, or you will be my next enemy.”

Two-pronged approach

On 5th January, the CCP amended its “United Front Work Ordinance”, stating clearly that its united front operations against Taiwan should be aimed at “extensively uniting Taiwanese people at home and overseas, developing and expanding the force that is ‘patriotic and supportive of unification’, opposing the Taiwanese independent and secessionist activities, and promoting ‘peaceful unification’”. In contrast with the trial version of the ordinance, which talked about “strengthening and deepening the political, economic, cultural and social basis for the strengthening and deepening of cross-strait relations”, the newly amended version shows that Beijing has treated Taiwan as the testing ground for a new type of “united front” operations. In the future, it will utilize its abundant resources to engage in bribery and charm offensives and bribe fringe forces so as to divide Taiwanese society. Although there will still be “soft tactics” such as cultural and economic interactions to promote “integration and development”, the hard tactics, such as “differentiated treatment” and military, diplomatic and propagandist pressures, will be more obvious.

Thanks to its “wolf warrior diplomacy” to safeguard its so-called core interests, Beijing has made the international community reevaluate the global role and impact of the CCP’s rise. The changes in the scope, methods and attitudes of the CCP’s united front operations illustrate that the Beijing authorities are more and more impatient about the cross-strait situation as it is and the international environment in which it is situated. The general view is that we have to call on democratic countries around the world to counter the threat of the CCP. What is easy to neglect is that we should even warn those (possibly) on the receiving end of the CCP’s united front operations that a totalitarian regime is not to be trusted and that “when all hares are killed, the hounds will be stewed and eaten,” as the Chinese saying goes.

(Tzou Wen-Feng, China political observer)

