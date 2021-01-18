A riot broke out at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 6. Accusing Trump of inciting the mob, the Democratic Party requested US vice president Mike Pence to force Trump to abdicate his position by constitution but to no avail. Resolved to strip Trump of his right to run in election four years from now, the House of Representatives then decided by vote to impeach the president again out of the blue. Whether such an unprecedented move will succeed is subject to the ruling to be made by the Senate. However, when the result is known, Trump will have moved out of the White House. With the benefit of hindsight, I am convinced the second impeachment would only intensify the sentiments of Trump’s supporters, making the situation unconducive to mitigation of the clash.

How did the riot break out? Condition or feelings of the citizenry aside, when the House and the Senate were holding a joint conference on that day to confirm qualifications of 538 presidential electors picked out on November 2 last year, Trump and more than ten thousand supporters of his thought they could not afford to let such a golden opportunity slip through their fingers, hence making a bid for bulldozing the Congress into overruling qualifications of some presidential electors so as to stop Biden from rising to power. A handful of fanatical rioters caused troubles violently, which resulted in five deaths, but not even one of the 306 presidential electors in support of Biden was divested of qualification, and the finale of the presidential election procedure was completed. Trump then came to terms with the situation and promised to hand over the political power peacefully. Reluctant to throw up the sponge as usual, he broke the convention by refusing to show up at Biden’s inauguration ceremony. The entire world was dumbfounded by this big event.

In the information age, what kind of joke is it for a democratic superpower to confirm the result of the presidential election two months after it was held in November? It has to be understood that the founders of the US established the constitution at the end of the 18th century, stipulating that the presidential election is held on a snowy day. In the snow season in that era, the transport was inconvenient, so two months was set for the presidential electors to travel from everywhere of the country to arrive and gather in Washington, D.C. to cast their votes. The provision has not been advancing with times, partly because an amendment to the Constitution is not an easy job; partly because after having been put to test for more than two centuries, the Electoral College system has proven to be able to balance the local powers and get the centripetal forces of the federated nation agglomerated, and any amendment is inadvisable. The Electoral College system that has been preserved for centuries, however, touched off the incident on January 6.

That is not the first time the Congress has confirmed presidential electors’ identities. Why had there not been any riot triggered off? The key is that the founding spirit of the US hinges on local autonomy, under which elections are arranged by local governments – 3006 counties all over the country, but not centrally run by the federal government. With more than three thousand counties performing their best in their own ways respectively, it is unavoidable that there are differences among them in operation details such as how to identify the electorate members, whether postal voting is allowed, the cut-off time for vote counting, and how to modify the election procedure upon ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic, which may put the people under a cloud of suspicion that the election is rigged and end up with contentions and disputes. Trump refused to throw in the towel mainly because he thought there were corrupt practices in certain battleground states where even dead people could cast a vote. Having lodged lawsuits but in vain time and again, he and his fans hoped to turn the tide by bulldozing the congressmen at the joint conference held by the House and the Senate on January 6 into vetoing qualifications of presidential electors from different states.

That very day, Josh Hawley, one of Trump’s fans and a US Senator from Missouri, tabled in tandem motions of re-examining qualifications of 31 presidential electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania, which ended up being overruled with voting results 93-6 and 92-7 respectively. It suggests that the Republicans did not agree with him. Be that as it may, Hawley was not the initiator of evil. Unwilling to submit to George Bush, who won the 2005 general election, the Democrats challenged qualifications of 18 presidential electors from Ohio, also without success.

In terms of procedure, Hawley was beyond any doubt entitled to challenge qualifications of presidential electors, but he didn’t stand a chance of success. It is devised in the Constitution that the only role played by the House and the Senate in presidential elections is to confirm qualifications of presidential electors lest state governments might send two groups of presidential electors to Capitol Hill, or else the House and the Senate are not empowered to repudiate election results in various states. In fact, since 1876, there has not been two groups of presidential electors sent by a state, and this time was no exception, so the Congress has not had a chance to utter a word about qualifications of presidential electors. The meeting on January 6 was at most a routine procedure of a rubber stamp. The challenge presented by Hawley was just a posture rather than an effective dare.

With the ultimate counterattack having become a disgraceful farce, does it mean Trump’s political career has come to a full stop? Not necessarily. Having lost the election in November, he still had 90% of the Republicans in support of him. Actually, Trump is the first runner up in terms of total votes scored as a presidential candidate in history. If he had gained 21.5 thousand more votes in battleground states, he would have beaten Biden. Even though a riot broke out at the Congress, 45% of the die-hard Republicans still stayed with him. Just because of this, the Democrats played their trump card by lodging an impeachment, vowing to shut him out for good. In any event, even if the impeachment succeeds in preventing Trump from running in the election four years from now, will the demand represented by him die out? I don’t think so.

What are the demands? Tax reduction, relaxation of bureaucratic control and designating judges that hold fast to conventional values in order to stop the leftists from interfering in and regulating down-to-earth policies such as those concerning illegal immigrants and being tough on China. More importantly, Trump’s fans shore him up for swearing not to exist together under the same heaven with those elites on the east and west coast who consider themselves a notch above other people, and conceding to no political correctness. However, with hindsight, I am of the view that while Trump’s fans showed support for his tough stand, the moderate voters, not least middle-class females with college education, found it hard to put up with his personality and deeds. The key to Biden’s win is the remarkable success in canvassing this group for their votes.

At the beginning of the election campaign, various political heavyweights came forward to run in the Democratic Party primaries for the presidential candidacy nominee. Among them were black female of Indian origin Kamala Harris, a handsome homosexual young chap, Andrew M. Yang, who is an elite of Chinese origin advocating narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor by handing out money, as well as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are pro-socialism and predominated the political platform. Veterans in the Party such as Obama knew very well that obstinately adhering to an extreme leftist course, which was not the mainstream public opinion, was doomed to failure. A compromise approach was to have Biden, a placid 78-year-old aspirant whose political views are equivocal, take the field in an attempt to pander to moderate voters. Though the trick worked, Biden won by a narrow margin. If Trump had been a bit more watchful over his own deeds and words and had not been as bellicose as to seek revenge for the smallest grievance, the election result would have been different. The success or failure of the contest was rested with Trump only.

In actuality, not until Wuhan pneumonia hit, the US economy had been thriving and benefiting the grassroots, especially ethnic minority groups with almost full employment, which had consolidated the support from his fans. If it had not been the coronavirus pandemic that was lingering around, Trump, who had solidified the national strength, revived the economy and advocated a widely welcomed vision - America first, should have won the contest. Now that it is hopeless trying to turn the tables and whether there was rigging is still anybody’s guess, Trump’s fans are implacable. Regardless of whether he will stage a comeback, Trump will definitely wage a war of attrition, making it difficult for Biden and the pro-establishment meritocrats to fare on.

