As the four turbulent years under the Trump Administration comes to an end, how do you summarize the U.S-China-Taiwan trilateral relations? What lesson does it offer for next President Joe Biden?

Trump’s personality traits have led to a lot of irrational behaviors. His self-centered, narcissist decisions have made the U.S. one of the world’s hardest-hit epicenters of Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately, a riot erupted at Capitol Hill that dealt a heavy blow to America’s democratic image.

In addition to Trump’s own personal traits, the populist wave has been sweeping across the world by the time Trump took office. It is a major factor behind Trump’s four-year insanity. The Tea Party movement has been on the rise by 2010, laying groundwork for Trumpism to flourish.

The American Civil War (a North-South divide) is the source of populism in the U.S, which has existed since the early days of British colonization. Trump’s supporters held the Confederate flag during Capitol siege, implying the North-South difficult history remains in the U.S. While the Confederate flag has been taken down in the state of Mississippi and the U.S. military, Trump declined to say the flag was a racist symbol, insisting it is a source of pride for people who love the South. The Civil War did not solve the North-South difficult problems. Instead, it implied the North industrial capitalism defeated the South agrarian capitalism.

Poor economy makes it difficult for the U.S. to police the world

The North-South problem is also the product of capitalist expansion. It started from the competition between agrarian capitalism and industrial capitalism, followed by financial capitalism (which reproduces North-South divide), then moving on to the flight of capital in the era of globalization (which is in turn widening the class divide). All of these are considered the variations of the long-standing North-South problem. The white blue-collar workers in the Rust Belt states who are hit hard during the times of globalization turn to be Trump’s hardcore supporters. The globalization which arose after the end of the Cold War has exacerbated the conflicts between capitalist and the state, accelerating the decline of the U.S. hegemony and paving the way for Trump’s rise.

The capitalists and the state are mutually dependent. The state uses forces to help capitalists expand their overseas market shares while capitalists are taxed to help the state maintain forces. If their contribution to the tax revenues is too small, the state’s hegemony is in jeopardy. The two hegemonic powers, the U.K. in the 19th century and the U.S. in the 20th century, opened up their domestic markets to the world and established a global business network. Both transferred the wealth they had plundered around the world back to their home countries via financial network. Global finance and international trade have been stabilized through a range of mechanisms, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the predecessor of the World Trade Organization.

Globalization, however, has seen free movement of capital around the world. And conflicts between capitalists and the state are emerging. Capitalists are hiding their profits in offshore tax havens to avoid taxation. The U.S. government has found it difficult to afford the massive military spending and maintain its role as “the world’s police”. Domestically, the state fails to build a sound social safety net. The U.S. is suffering an exodus of firms, loss of jobs. The decline of labor income is lowering their purchasing power. The U.S. as the hub in the global economic network is being challenged.

Beijing is fighting back, Biden’s move in the spotlight

Meanwhile, China is rising and posing a challenge to the U.S. Capitalists cast a covetous eye on China’s market. The BRIC, including Brazil, Russia, India and China, is seeking influence in international organizations. Trump is leading the U.S. at a time when the country’s hegemony is fiercely challenged. He has taken strong measures to prevent its decline. He is being tough on China: trade wars, tech race, removal of global industrial supply chains from China, and geopolitical siege. Taiwan is deeply involved in the U.S.-China wars over hegemony and has indeed benefited a lot.

Will all this be reversed after Trump steps down?

The U.S. President has the duty to maintain the nation’s hegemony. It is important to know if the U.S. leaders have a strong sense that its hegemony is being challenged. This is why the world is closely watching how Biden plans to respond. If he is aware of the crisis, is his response effective? Trump has been under attack for his failure to reduce the U.S.-China trade deficits by waging trade wars. Thirdly, will its allies follow suit? The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the China-Europe Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) show that Washington’s allies are losing faith in the U.S. Biden has declared he will cooperate with allies to confront China’s challenges, but Beijing is leaping ahead for this.

After Biden is sworn in, the crisis of U.S. hegemony is not over and Chinese challenge is not waning. Given China’s aggressive counterattack during the transition of power in the U.S., China is very likely to continue the approach if Biden fails to respond forcefully. Of course, Beijing will also keep stepping up its pressure on Taiwan. Taiwan can’t ignore the ever-changing domestic and global circumstances.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play