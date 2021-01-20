The social media accounts of US President Trump have been shut out. Not only have his accounts on Twitter and Facebook he had worked on for years to have garnered a lot of fans been terminated, but also his account just activated on Parler has been forced by Apple, Google and Amazon in tandem to be shut down for the reason that Parler didn’t do its best to curb “seditious speech”. A lot of netizens have then awakened and asked: On what grounds can these tech giants restrict a person from speaking up and “kill” a person on the internet?

In fact, as early as three years ago, the Financial Times reported that Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, a renowned web infrastructure, had said: “I got out of bed on the wrong side today, so decided someone should not be allowed to stay online. No one should possess such power.” The ins and outs of the entire story is that with Cloudflare encountering huge pressure from public opinion, the CEO promptly made use of his stranglehold to directly terminate the right of Daily Stormer, a right-wing website, to access and use Cloudflare. As a result, the website was closed straightaway.

Trump having his personal accounts on various social media terminated is very similar to the abovementioned. Converging attacks from both public opinion and tech giants deprive a person of his opportunity to speak for himself/herself. The internet magnates can even make a decision by themselves to “permanently suspend one’s right to access”. The power they possess is astounding.

Interestingly enough, being one of the tech giants, Google had its first corporate principle laid down when it started up: “Don’t be evil”, and unwaveringly believed it could become a corporate that does good for the world.

Rana Foroohar, Associate Editor at the Financial Times, made such a “Heaven’s commandment” the title of her book Don’t Be Evil, heartily satirizing the tech giants for not walking the talk: when the organizations have enough clout in the public realm and politics, they would put the principles behind them, as well as deeming “out-of-date” regulations conventional restrictions that they need to break away from, and even legitimize all their decisions to surveil the people and exercise speech censorship.

Google has readily tried to devise a search engine “with Chinese characteristics” just for the reason it craves for entering the Chinese market, which clearly suggests “Don’t be evil” is simply empty rhetoric with immediate interests before them. Exactly as Rana said in her book, “While a term of office for US President lasts for four years, a term for a tech giant lasts for decades, so the influences of the latter are even greater than that of the former.” Now that various social media have rallied to the termination of a person’s accounts, it has proven that power has slanted in favor of them.

The internet is mighty enough to topple the powerful class

British historian Niall Ferguson is convinced that “the internet” is mighty enough to topple the powerful class. After Gutenberg put typographic printing to good use in 1455, books became the most important “network” of the 15th century, obliquely making the Protestant Reformation possible and toppling the monarchy. Nowadays, the modern network is woven by various social media, and the ones who take the helm are palpably those tech giants.

Admittedly, Rome was not built in a day, nor were the tech giants. As toppling is the key to both success and failure, no dynasty can last forever. In recent days, supporters of Trump have proposed a campaign to terminate accounts on Twitter, while Facebook users have been migrating to other social media platforms. It suggests the masses have had enough of tech giants’ bullying. Let’s wait and see when the next toppler is going to turn up.

(Koo Shu-Wai is a freelance writer.)

cClick here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play