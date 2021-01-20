Taiwan, already under the shadow of Covid-19, was recently hit by a wave of strong cold air masses. At the same time, a “trivial” story appeared in the corner of a newspaper, sending chills down people’s minds and hearts. Some even said they were confused in a way that they were living out of their time.

According to the report, the Ministry of Education (MOE) sent a memorandum to local authorities on January 15, stating that schools at all levels should allow students to add warm clothes inside and on to of school uniforms. It said it will be up to the students to decide the appropriate attire for the temperature. In other words, schools can’t only permit students to wear warm clothes when the temperature drops below certain degrees. MOE made it clear that “the new loosened-up uniform rule is included in the evaluation of public school principals and serves as a way to judge if private schools are qualified for central government’s funding and grants. It implies if you (schools) don’t do what you are told and if someone files a complaint, I’ll hold you accountable.

MOE issued the memorandum after some indeed filed complaints. Non-government agencies said, 80% of schools have violated the “relaxed” uniform code. The new order by MOE seems “sensible”. But if you take a closer look, you’ll find it “ridiculous”. It is already absurd for a central government to play a role in regulating how schoolchildren should dress. Now MOE even issued “central guidelines” on whether and how to add warm clothes when it’s cold. To make sure the guidelines are properly implemented, MOE has threatened to use “evaluation” and “funding” as “sticks”. Isn’t it ridiculous?

Uniform code is legacy of authoritarian regime

The “absurdity” has its root in the system and history. The uniform regulations for students under 18 years have existed for a long time. At college, a uniform was once required for military training courses. These are associated with Japan’s colonial rule and Chiang’s authoritarian regimes.

It has been over three decades since democratization began and martial law was lifted. Party alternation or transition of power has taken place several times. But the “essence” and “legacy” of authoritarian regimes still exist in new forms.

MOE loosened up uniform codes last year, claiming the move is intended to “protect students’ personality development, defend their physical autonomy, and encourage students to manage themselves.” Schools at all levels created a dress committee to review various details, including the color of socks. But the number of student representatives in the committee is small. Also interesting is that the committee’s decisions have to be approved by school boards. However, school boards are not allowed to make changes if they disagree with some of the new rules. In short, the change is just a relaxation in appearance, or donning the veneer of “autonomy”. But in essence, the top-down rule remains.

What’s more, if the students violate the dress code, the reprimands include submitting “written self-examination”, “pondering over what’s wrong”. Aren’t they similar to “letter of apology”, “pondering over one’s mistakes in seclusion” under authoritarian rule? Do those who make the reprimands know what they actually mean?

Authoritarian (or totalitarian) rule is designed for top-down centralized management, with China’s Mao Zedong claiming that " the Party leads everything” as an extreme example. The ideology permeates all levels and more or less affects every aspect of life. Those who have savored this kind of power of “leading everything” tend to unconsciously think and deal with problems in this way. A former public health chief recently drew ire by saying “If I were in charge, I would fire the doctor,” completely displaying this mindset.

Develop healthy civil society and respect students

The fundamental difference between a democratic society and a totalitarian one is pluralistic vs monolithic. Since the democratization, a strong and thriving civil society is seen as one of Taiwan’s greatest achievements. Built on democracy and freedom, civil society shows concerns over public affairs, defends public interest, and eventually forms multi-level public norms below the Constitution. Such civil society is unprecedented in history. Our job is to better the development of a robust pluralistic civil society.

Kids and teenagers are certainly one of the greatest assets of our society. As a member of civil society, how they participate in and steer the work of civil society in the future (and even currently) is the biggest aim of education. The task can’t be done by centralized leadership and management. Schools show no respect to students and ban students from adding warm clothing on cold days. If education is concerned with trivial matters like what students’ should wear, it is hard to believe we will produce great citizens with independent and creative thinking under this sort of environment.

Though the uniform code is relaxed, the problems linger over its poor management, legality and constitutionality.

