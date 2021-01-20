Carrie Lam has asked all civil servants to sign a declaration that they will uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the SAR within a month. While speaking at a Legislative Council committee meeting, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said Hong Kong civil servants have the right to express their views as citizens; but if they express their views in public as civil servants, unless it is to voice their concerns over pay, benefits and working environment, otherwise they must consider whether it will conflict with their status or give the wrong impression that they do not support the government or its policies.

Nip stressed that civil servants can have opinions on the government’s policies, provided that they do not have “the mentality or attitude to oppose the SAR government.” He reiterated that it is important for civil servants to pay attention to how they express their opinions when being interviewed by the media, adding “can you take interviews from anti-China media outlets? I think the answer is very clear.” When questioned by a pro-establishment council member whether RTHK and Epoch Times were regarded as “anti-China media,” Nip did not respond.

It has become increasingly clear that Hong Kong is entering an era of national security governance. The purpose of the oath-taking or declaration requirement for civil servants is to establish a system of political and ideological censorship. The oath or declaration is a disciplinary mechanism designed to eliminate people with questionable thinking and speech by removing any civil servants found to have violated their oaths of allegiance.

Originally, civil service punishment was limited to dereliction of duty and was handled by a set of internal disciplinary hearings of the Civil Service Bureau. When Mike Rowse was made a scapegoat for the Harbour Fest controversy, he ended up taking the Hong Kong Government to court and won his judicial review against the government’s decision, which was done in order. If a civil servant takes a position on a policy or political issue, such as when the representatives of the Junior Police Officers’ Association publicly criticized the Chief Secretary for Administration, does this constitute a breach of oath? According to Nip, it should but who will make the call?

Also, for example, in the case of civil servants being interviewed by “anti-China media outlets,” is there an official list of “anti-China media” that is publicly communicated to all civil servants? All right, then who is going to draw up this list? For instance, do The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN and Fox News account for such a list? Let’s say Fox News does not count today, but if it criticizes the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the future and the Chinese diplomat Hua Chunying says at a press conference that Fox News is anti-China, will it then automatically be included in the “banned interviews” list? What if an interview is not open to the public, but the civil servant provides Reuters with a private account of Carrie Lam’s meeting with the business community, does this count as an interview with “anti-China media”?

When lawmaker Leung Che-cheung asked whether RTHK and Epoch Times were regarded as “anti-China media outlets” and Secretary Nip did not respond, civil servants will certainly be at a loss as to what to do. It is common sense to assume that since RTHK is a government department and its staff members are civil servants, they would have all been dismissed if they were “anti-China media.” Hereafter, to be safe, interviews by RTHK journalists should be denied. But if RTHK is not on the anti-China list, what about Commercial Radio?

The questions that arise from political censorship are never-ending and will ultimately fall to a dedicated agency to answer or provide a list of names. In order to keep track of civil servants who have violated their oaths, the specialized agency will also create a file for them, a task that in Communist-ruled East Germany was handled by the state security service.

The pledge of loyalty for civil servants is only the first step. The oath of allegiance will be extended to public servants, including all employees of statutory and subvented organizations that are on the government’s payroll, including teachers, medical and social workers, and then will be expanded to public organizations. This is a heavy workload that the Civil Service Bureau cannot handle. Eventually, later on, it will be necessary to identify and purge the “dissidents” who have the right of abode in the U.K. among the public servants. Therefore, it is more logical for the task to be taken care of by the office for safeguarding national security.

In the era of the great purge, when many senior civil servants were so happy to see the pan-democrats being arrested, they did not know that they had already become the next batch of targets to be purged. What is even more pathetic is that the pro-establishment members of the legislature will only rub salt into the wound and there are no longer any opposing voices questioning government decisions.

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

