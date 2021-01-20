Few days ago, while the pro-government media optimistically reported that the summit of the fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic had passed, officials and lawmakers of communist Hong Kong spat out “qing ling”(all cleared), words used on the mainland, in droves, fantasizing the infection number returning to zero. They then put forward a great deal of preposterous advice for such an impossible goal, which were actually the same old failed attempts – mandatory virus test for the citizenry, “Leave Home Safe” contact tracing app, health code, and fantasized again the legendary vaccine from China was arriving. Of course, it ended up with nothing but an outbreak in Yau Ma Tei.

Empty talk about getting “all cleared” in Great-Leap-Forward manner

The most inconceivable thing in the news I have recently seen is that with the pro-democracy camp having quit the LegCo en masse, all the loyalists who were unfamiliar with the rules of order even committed mistakes in the procedure, excusing the officials from showing up at LegCo meetings. Besides, they proposed a lot of absurd suggestions, which made people convinced that the government could never outperform the pro-establishment councilors in terms of committing blunders. What’s more, while the government keeps conducting virus tests for the citizens, patients keep being omitted, hence outbreaks everywhere in different communities. A taxi driver having missed out after mandatory test and the infected Lee See-yin testing negative are typical examples. The problem rests with the reliability of the test, which is about the procedure and examination.

With the coronavirus epidemic lingering around, the aforementioned people know only engaging in empty talk about getting “all cleared” in a Great-Leap-Forward manner, or even stiving for resumption of markets for the industries representatives whenever the infection number drops a bit. Were the outbreaks in subdivided flats and old tenement buildings in Yau Ma Tei out of expectation? Was the mass infection of construction site workers something the government had not been able to anticipate? The key to curbing outbreaks in these high-risk groups lies in meticulous care about the implementation. That is about how to plug up loopholes in measures against the plague, which consumes not only time but also efforts. Take subdivided flats. The officials must pay visits to districts to follow up details rather than engage in idle theorizing. But what are the civil servants being concerned about? Either the oath taking depriving them of their jobs or BNO/overseas passports stripping them of their qualifications for their jobs. In the past, the citizens that put forward political appeals were turned down by the government on the pretext of “getting all out in boosting the economy” or “fighting the epidemic prioritized”; now, it is the government that is always engaging in politics, saying everything is done for the sake of “national security” at every turn, hence either criticizing and denouncing teachers or picking on district councilors. Is Wuhan pneumonia virus more dangerous than the minors yelling slogans or scribbling a few words? The citizens see clearly what the government puts its effort into. Had the government put its effort into fighting the coronavirus epidemic rather than hunt down the pro-democracy camp, would there have been so many loopholes found on end in the fight against the infectious disease?

Being extraordinarily sanguine in December, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor pointed out that 1 million doses of inactivated vaccine manufactured by Sinovac would arrive in Hong Kong “in January at the soonest”. At that time, the pro-government media kept on trumpeting how wonderful the vaccine made in China was by indicating that the vaccine from China allegedly gained the ascendancy over, for example, the vaccine produced by BioTech in Germany, which has to be kept refrigerated below 70/80 °F, so not accommodating in inoculation in elderly homes. When the citizens showed their worries over the safety of the vaccine from China back then, they were lectured by the Chief Executive for “being too dubious and having too many conspiracy theories”, and were asked to “depoliticize it” and stick to “science and evidence” and so on.

One month later, there isn’t even a trace of the presence of the vaccine from China. Not giving an account for the whereabouts of the Sinovac’s vaccine, the government has done a U-turn on it instead by saying that the elderly in elderly homes are not going to get injected with the vaccine from China, but the one from Germany! Isn’t cryopreservation inconvenient? Isn’t the vaccine from China advantageous to get the elderly in elderly homes vaccinated? What about the said “science” and “evidence”? Why is there no explanation for withdrawal of previous remarks? What is the truth? Having the priority to get on the market in China, the inactivated vaccines, which belongs to the same type of the one from Sinovac, are applicable only to people under the age of 59 according to China’s official guidelines! Is it the same for Sinovac’s vaccine? Did the government have a clear understanding of its efficacy when placing an order? Why is the account previously given by the government for it a far cry from what is happening now?

Now that even the information provided to the citizens a month ago about the vaccines at a press conference is not valid, and the third phase of clinical test results of Sinovac’s vaccine is yet to be announced, were the citizens’ worries back then conspiracy theories? Did they “politicize” it? Could it be said that the government didn’t even have reliable data in hand but just believed “whatever” vaccine manufacturers said, then drew up the policy in accordance with it? According to the current information, the elderly cannot get the jabs and the youths are not willing to get inoculated. What’s the point purchasing the vaccine from Sinovac then? From all these ridiculous policies, it can be seen that it’s the government that has always “politicized” the fight against the coronavirus pandemic!

(Kay Lam, commentator)

