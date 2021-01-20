A fortune teller might lie to you, but I can tell you a prediction that can be verified on the same day: the Biden-Harris team will be inaugurated today, and the U.S. will welcome its new government. As per the 20th amendment of the constitution, this would normally happen on the 20th day of January. How can it be a prediction when it is supposed to happen anyway? Unfortunately for many loyal fans of Trump, a new government is not absolute. Since the presidential election, they have been saying different explanations, claiming Trump is setting up plans to extinguish the “deep state” altogether and losing the election is just part of the plot. They want everyone to believe Trump will win in the end.

To back this theory, they have been giving various explanations in the past two months. However, these “arguments” are becoming increasingly bizarre. A netizen said in a well-known Hong Kong online forum a couple of days ago that the U.S. Stock Exchange was closed. He found it unusual and believed it must be an indication of abnormal political change. That was Martin Luther King Day, a public holiday when the U.S. Stock Exchange is always closed. Is that netizen the only one who has embarrassed him/herself? There have been plenty of these unproven saying coming from Trump’s loyal fans. A rumor they spread last year in November that Kamala Harris has not immediately resigned from her post at the Senate was because she did not believe she had won. But when you check the facts, you will see it is the usual practice that the elected president and vice president do not resign from their original position straight away. When Pence has been elected to be vice president, he did not resign from his position as the head of state until January. Truth is easy to be found, but the loyal fans continue to spread the untruth anyway.

In Hong Kong, those famous KOLs have contributed to spreading all the Trump-related conspiracy theories. Under the pandemic and harsh laws, the Hongkongers feel helpless and cannot see any way out. Naturally, they hope the international society would give them a helping hand, and Trump has become a savior for many. The KOLs use this as their way to earn more views. As a result, the rumors are spreading like wildfire.

I accept different camps have different interpretations of the U.S. policy on China, and we do not have to agree with each other. But when there is wrong information in the arguments, it should be clarified. An online KOL lately claimed the candidate for CIA Director nominated by Biden is a puppet from the Chinese government, and many echoed, “I knew Biden is pro-China, so am not surprised at all!”

But Biden still has not nominated anyone at the time, so the accusation was unfounded. Looking at the original English report of the relevant allegations, it turns out that one of the members of one of the advisory committees of the CIA in the Obama era had a problem. It is miles off from being a CIA Director candidate!

The online KOL can deliver such nonsense but is still accepted by all the listeners because it is all about their subjective feelings: Trump is the anti-communism savior. Therefore if you do not unconditionally support Trump, you must be pro-communist. Anything that fits in this “logic” is believable; if not, they are all “fake news” or “someone has been paid to say this.”

But Trump is not the only one who is anti-communism. There are plenty in U.S. politics, but not everyone unconditionally supports Trump. Marco Rubio, the sponsor of the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” known by the Hongkongers, voted against the motion to challenge the election results when the Congress verified the electoral votes. During the Congress debate before voting, he even heavily criticized the mobs who stormed the Capitol Hill earlier that day and said Beijing could use this to promote the decline of the U.S. Not liking the mainstream media is one thing, but no one can question the qualifications of Rubio. Are we even going to say he is a “leftard” just because he is not on Trump’s side on the election result saga?

I must admit that I am somewhat pessimistic toward this chaotic public opinion mess instigated by the online KOL and not confident that these conspiracy theories would disappear after the new government takes office on Jan. 20. Like all those “the end of the world” predictions, there will always be explanations for those that did not come true, and a new “last day of the world” will be invented for everyone to look forward to.

What I worry about is the devastating impact this unfounded gibberish has on the Hongkongers’ protest. From the KOL’s point of view, Biden has cheated to win the election, so those who stormed Capitol Hill are not mobs but brave people who want to protect the democracy in the U.S. But when the world’s opinion, the mainstream public opinion in the U.S., even the political leaders who have always supported the Hongkongers think otherwise, irrationally supporting one side would only take Hong Kong further away from the world. Furthermore, those who have been tirelessly running around internationally for Hong Kong have been accused of sitting on the fence by some, which has divided the protest movement unnecessarily.

The most worrying is when these predictions created by wrong judgments never come true, they will only end up causing more distrust and helplessness, which would hit Hong Kong most.

To stop this destruction is simple: separate people from the policy. You can support Trump’s policies, but do not turn that into personal worship of Trump. Do not believe every accusation he made and everyone who criticizes him has a hidden agenda. A democratic system and values should be on top priority, and individual politicians can be given up on at any time. That is how mature citizen participation should be.

(Leung Kai-chi, current affairs commentator)

