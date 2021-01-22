As Biden assumes office, the Trump era ends. Even though a lot of people do not have faith in Biden’s China policy, we have to look into US-China relations from Biden’s perspective rather than stay with the “good old days” when Trump’s China policy predominated.

Different means with same hardline stance

By and large, it is believed that the Biden administration will reinforce diplomatic policies concerning human rights in China by playing the democracy and human rights card. Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator, a new position created by Biden, elaborated on US-China relations during a public speech, “Maybe a wise and proper approach is both parties halt for a while, take a deep breath, maybe step back a little, and reflect upon it. Both should take into consideration that they can take a small step forward to release a hope that a possible relationship in the future can be maintained.” In other words, in the eyes of Campbell, China will not have its system changed while the US will not withdraw from Asia, but both can work to coexist with one another via loosening restrictions imposed on visas, enhancing the situation journalists and embassies are in and so on. To this end, obviously Biden will not take the Trump-style approach as an antidote to China.

That said, it does not mean Biden will go soft on China. “Speaking softly but wielding the big stick” is US conventional diplomacy against rival countries. Over the past four years, the greatest variation in US-China relations has been caused by the reset of it done by Trump. Being only able to seek for changes and repairs, Biden will probably be a grinning tiger, but not a smiling cat. While the approaches adopted by Trump and Biden are different, both of them are hardliners. Of course, according to Campbell, Biden will attach importance to the cooperation with China for that is also where US interests lie.

Although the handover period saw an upheaval at the US Congress that dimmed the light from the beacon of democracy, the diplomacy concerning democracy and human rights will still be the sharpest “weapon” for the US to tackle autocratic countries. Before taking up the post of State Secretary, Antony Blinken said that after assuming office, Biden will place democracy and human rights in a pivotal position of his China policy, and counterattack Beijing on these issues. If America wants to “come to contact with China in a superior position”, the US will also have to be superior in strength and values. Blinken also said that with a worldwide decline in democracy for the time being, China is capitalizing on it to make itself more influential, so the US has to take on the leadership in the free world at present to reinstate domestic democracy, as well as reviving the alliance with other democracies and enhancing its own competitiveness with democracy. That is what Biden stressed in his victory speech: we’ll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.

From the aforementioned remarks made by Campbell, Biden’s diplomacy concerning the values of human rights is defensive rather than offensive. To put it another way, it is not aimed at altering the system in China but zeroing in on preventing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from infringing upon human rights, which is different from what his predecessor did. The human rights policy adopted by the Trump administration was defensive as well as offensive. The infringement of human rights by the CCP, which is global and systematic, is not confined to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, but also the Han population on the mainland, who are not exempted from persecution for their being the predominant nation. Actually, the CCP has been cracking down on all its opponents over a long period of time, be they moderate or radical, and now, apart from political persecution, it also freezes the assets and bank accounts of dissidents so as to stop them from taking further actions. The Biden administration has to get to know these novel conditions.

On human rights issue, the two strategies employed by Xi Jinping are: buying off the poor and grassroots with national wealth to the best of its capability by giving them what their daily lives are in need of, hence making them feel immense gratitude to the CCP; suppressing to the fullest and weeding out the dangerous people who pose a threat to the security of the CCP; and glossing over the latter with the former, propagating its achievement of poverty alleviation, and turning human rights into the rights to live on and develop. The Biden administration should target its policies at all these, sending an unequivocal signal to the CCP that large-scale repressions of human rights are not allowed.

Like most of the wicked people, the CCP bullies the good people and is scared of the evil ones. So long as one is tough enough with it and goes straight for the jugular, the CCP cannot but surrender. Ordinary voices in protestation and economic pressure are not worth a single glance to the CCP now for it deems itself a superpower. CCP’s Achilles’ heel lies in its apprehension about the security of its regime, so it prioritizes preservation of it over everything by cracking down on any deeds and words jeopardizing it. The more it dreads, the more one needs to shake the cornerstone of it. As long as the US is to put in practice properly and precisely its diplomacy concerning the values of human rights, it will be able to awaken more Chinese people to the aspiration of the beacon of democracy of the US, sow the seeds of freedom and democracy, shake the cornerstone of the CCP regime, force it to give way to the norm of universal values, then transform China one step at a time.

(Deng Yuwen, political scientist at the China Strategic Analysis think tank)

