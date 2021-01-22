By Lo Fung

The United States is the world’s only superpower, and for that reason, the swearing-in of the President always attracts global attention and is the talk of the week everywhere. Sometimes the new president will deliberately break conventions to create a new image of new personnel and style. The most typical case was Carter. After his “ascension”, he did not rush back to the White House. Instead, he walked from the Capitol with the crowds all the way back to the White House to demonstrate that the new government was not elites with their heads in the cloud. However, Carter’s political experience was limited and he did not know the tricks to manipulate power. He did nothing in his four years, and lost to Reagan in the 1980 general election.

The most exciting inauguration would have to be Obama’s in 2009. At that time, the world was in the abyss of a financial tsunami and the prospects were vague; Obama, young and promising, was the first Black president ever. His presidency not only excited the Black voters, but it seemed to have brought new hopes and momentum to the United States that was in deep crisis for a way out. Four years ago, Trump’s inauguration was relatively calm. The biggest talk of the time was the lack of people attending the ceremony. Lots of media reported the empty seats at the scene, but Trump and the White House spokesperson kept stressing the unprecedented grandiose of the occasion, that the number of participants broke the record, and even brought up the so-called “alternative facts” narrative.

Biden’s inauguration yesterday was probably the quietest one in nearly half a century. Under the strict prevention of riots, terrorist attacks, and the rampage of the pandemic, there were only about 1000 people who attended the ceremony. A sea of flags was used to replace the usual sea of people. Perhaps, for the American political circle and even the people, Biden’s successful inauguration in a ceremony that did not include conflicts (or even assassinations) is already a huge blessing; no one wants the United States superpower to sustain another violent insurrection at Capitol Hill again.

After successfully taking office, Biden immediately issued an inauguration speech and signed a stack of executive orders to list the priorities of the new government, including fighting the pandemic, revitalizing the economy, and rebuilding social stability and national unity. To many people, what he said was nothing new, nor was it an earth-shattering grand plan, but that was exactly what the United States needs to do right now.

Casting aside opinions on Trump’s personal governance style, his handling of the pandemic could only be described as “heartless and powerless”. Since the pandemic began rampaging the world in January and February, every state in the United States suffered. However, other than condemning China and the World Health Organization in his propaganda, Trump took zero effective measures to stop the spread of the virus. Instead, he repeatedly obstructed medical experts and infectious disease experts. He would not set an example by wearing a mask or social distancing, and repeatedly published false or unconfirmed information that caused confusion, such as publicly saying that certain drugs could treat the Wuhan virus without any evidence. This approach confused the anti-epidemic messaging and made those who were already unwilling to abide by the anti-epidemic regulations even more resistant, leading to more and more loopholes in the anti-epidemic efforts.

In fact, disregarding the pandemic, the U.S. economy is also at risk. Although the Trump administration launched two rounds of rescue measures amounting to over trillions of dollars, with the pandemic dragging on, the U.S. economy, dominated by domestic consumption, is in deep recession. Nearly one million people are claiming unemployment benefits, and a large number of small to medium-sized enterprises are facing bankruptcy. Local governments’ finances have dried up after the surge in anti-epidemic expenditure and economic downturn. There could be waves of large-scale suspension of public services and even letting go of people any moment, adding oil to the raging fire. In order to fight the pandemic and save the economy, Biden naturally has to put considerable energy and political capital on revitalizing the economy, especially through the US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan as soon as possible such that the aid could reach the citizens in need. The Republicans still hold 50 seats in the Senate and have the ability to obstruct and delay the economic stimulus package. If Biden wants to deliver results in his first 100 days in office, he must concentrate his political capital on lobbying Republicans in Congress to support the bailout. Other issues, such as diplomacy, will likely have to wait for their turns.

Biden’s new government is focusing on fighting the pandemic and saving the economy, which means that he will not put too much effort into the China and Hong Kong policies. Many people will be disappointed by this, but even if the U.S. manages to get the pandemic under control within this year, Biden will also surely be taking a different approach from the Trump administration, returning from all sorts of extraordinary tricks to diplomats and negotiations. His team is also primarily composed of traditional diplomatic elites. In other words, regardless of what Biden’s true attitude towards China is, the sudden increase in taxes, and sudden sanctions, will likely not resurface.

