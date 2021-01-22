Though there are just few sentences with words such as “espouse”, “pledge loyalty” and “be devoted to one’s post”, harsh measures are hidden in an appendix of five pages for exposition. The devil is in the details.

Ambiguous wordings accommodating trumped-up offenses

Let’s talk about the language tricks first. Though the “exposition” mentions civil servants are still entitled to the freedom of expression by the Basic Law, Article 16 of the exposition confines the freedom of expression enjoyed by civil servants to a small area with land mines laid. Both the content and the ways of expression are regulated: “When expressing personal viewpoints, if any civil servant overlooks whether the media, channels, means and target audience are appropriate, which results in the people in the society associating the viewpoints with the civil servant identity of the one who expresses them, leading to other people feeling or suspecting that he/she might be biased when carrying out his/her duties, or making people query the principles and beliefs upheld by that specific personnel member, the department he/she belongs to, or even the entire civil service team…” That is the way a civil servant might breach the words in the oath – “be devoted to one’s post”.

Please heed the above paragraph, in which there are indefinite wordings in every phrase. Who is going to judge whether it is “appropriate”? The answer is “the people in the society” and “other people”. The expression painstakingly shies away from subjects, not indicating who they are, which means everybody, including those keen on snitching anonymously, prominent columnists of party-owned newspapers and officials of the Office for Safeguarding National Security, is entitled to level an accusation against a civil servant. It can be anticipated that in the days to come, snitching in a Cultural-Revolution manner will be rampant. What about the threshold for snitching? Almost none. A complaint can be lodged simply with “leading to other people feeling or suspecting that he/she might be biased” and “making people query”. Civil servants, almost deprived of the freedom of expression, are placed at the mercy of everyone.

As to conduct, how is a civil servant judged not to be devoted to his/her post? The answer can be found in Article 12: “participate in organizations and activities with the purpose of shaking the governance and administration of the Government of the Special Administrative Region (SAR)”. What does it mean by “shaking”? Ambiguous rhetoric again. The SAR government is as cowardly as to deem taking part in a demonstration and lighting up a candle in Victoria Park on June 4 “shaking”.

The diction of the “exposition” is characterized by rounding up all in Chinese style. What does it mean by espousing the Basic Law and pledging loyalty to the SAR? Article 10 of the exposition lays down four types of prohibited behavior such as propagating Hong Kong independence. But one only needs to read the fourth one: “having other behavior that endangers national security”. “Other” again, no reference again. It means any offenses can be trumped up in a manner suitable to particular circumstances. With flexibility, one can be framed up by law with merely one claim: you have “other” behavior.

There are wordings appealing to the ear like “holding fast to rule of law” in the “exposition” to require civil servants to remain neutral though. Yet, what about if the government takes the initiative to bring prosecutions against the people arbitrarily, abuse the law, have double standards in decisions on prosecutions, throw the people in jail before trial, abuse power, freeze properties, wreck the rule of law, go back on promises made in the Basic Law? Please take a look at Article 18, which says civil servants should perform their best to get their jobs done well, and “if one is seriously irresponsible or does not discharge or improperly discharge one’s own obligations(not because of incompetence), it pertains to a breach of “the declaration of being devoted to one’s post”. To put it plainly, “doing nothing” is also a crime. If a superior commands a civil servant to disqualify anyone from engaging in anything, or hunt down a thorn in his/her flesh by law, or stop the monthly payment to a district councillor, he/she will be accused of “improperly carrying out his/her duties” and not following instructions, and even derailed, provided he/she does not follow the order.

Nowadays, while extreme leftism is raging among high-ranking officials, everyone is possessed by the spirit of wolf warrior. Only those who come to heel survives. The mechanism of the oath taking is so ambiguous that the ones in power can conspire to do whatever they want by arbitrarily interpreting it. With powers in their hands, they can come up with any excuse to break an iron rice bowl (stable and life-long job). With a lot of specially privileged people bailing out, the myth of an excellent team of civil servants has quickly fallen through.

Such an oath is an unequal treaty in modern times. The regime weaponizes the oath taking, buy off moral quality and dignity with good official’s salaries, and lay land mines everywhere. When signing your name on it, please remember the humiliation, and civil servants are paid by taxpayers, not the government or Carrie Lam. Civil servants serve the citizens, nor the big wigs. Please don’t wallow in the mire with them and plunge Hong Kong into a nadir.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

